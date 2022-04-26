ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monday’s National Poetry Month Book of the Day

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWinner of the 1991 National Book Critics Circle Award for poetry. Focusing with equal energy at the imposing sky and at our own home planet, Albert Goldbarth...

The Guardian

The best recent translated fiction – review roundup

Portrait of an Unknown Lady by María Gainza, translated by Thomas Bunstead (Harvill Secker, £14.99) Insincerity, said Oscar Wilde, “is merely a method by which we can multiply our personalities”. It’s a principle that María Gainza applies with brio to her dazzling novel about art and authenticity, seeing and not seeing, evocatively titled La Luz Negra (The Black Light) in its original Spanish. There are plenty of unknown ladies in the book. Our narrator is unpicking the life of her late employer Enriqueta, “the single, despotic authority on the price and authenticity of all paintings”, who turns out to have been providing fake authentication for forgeries, particularly of works by the real-life artist Mariette Lydis. An assemblage of literary quotations, court papers, auction catalogues and the “fairground kaleidoscope” of memory, the novel packs a huge amount into its 208 pages. If the reader is never quite sure what’s fact and what’s fiction, that’s just part of the fun.
MinnPost

‘If you don’t know the history … you’re going to make the same mistake’: Debbie Reese on banning books, Native culture, and speaking to the Mary Ann Key Book Club

Co-authored by Jean Mendoza, Debbie Reese’s “An Indigenous Peoples’ History of the United States for Young People” — the 2019 adaptation of Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz’s essential 2014 treatise “An Indigenous Peoples’ History of the United States” — has recently turned up on a list of banned books in Texas, created by lawmakers after the Republican uproar around the teaching of “critical race theory” in schools.
The Independent

Adrian Matejka will be first Black editor of Poetry magazine

Poetry magazine, one of the country's oldest and most prominent literary publications, will for the first time have a Black editor. Adrian Matejka, an educator, former state laureate of Indiana and prize-winning poet, begins his new job May 16. “I couldn’t be more humbled or excited to be the new editor of Poetry," Matejka, 50, said in a statement. “The 19-year-old version of me, thumbing through the magazine’s pages with wonder, would have never imagined that he would one day be part of such a vital literary institution.” Matejka, whose 2013 collection “The Big Smoke” was a finalist for...
BBC

Charlotte Brontë's early Book of Rhymes sold for £1m

A miniature book written by novelist Charlotte Brontë when she was 13 has been bought for $1.25m (£983,500). The tiny manuscript - measuring just 3.8in x 2.5in (9.7cm x 6.4cm) - was created by the young writer in 1829. It will be donated to the Brontë Society's Parsonage...
24/7 Wall St.

21 English Grammar Rules That Confuse Everyone

English usage, including grammar, spelling, and punctuation conventions, is full of contradictions, exceptions, and rules that we probably know implicitly but have probably never really thought about.  For those who grew up speaking English, many seemingly inexplicable rules are second nature. For those learning it as a second language, remembering a long list of irregular […]
The Independent

Women’s Prize for Fiction announces ‘wonderfully diverse’ shortlist

The shortlist for the Women’s Prize for Fiction has been announced.In its 27th year, the literary prize aims to honour “outstanding, ambitious, original fiction written in English by women anywhere in the world”.Six countries are represented on this year’s shortlist, with Turkish-British author Elif Shafak among them.Lisa Allen Agostini, Louise Erdich, Meg Mason, Ruth Ozeki, and Maggie Shipstead have also made it onto the list.This year’s selection was chosen by chair of judges Mary Ann Sieghart and her judging panel: Lorraine Candy, Dorothy Koomson, Anita Sethi, and Pandora Sykes.The six novels explore a range of themes including “belonging and identity;...
hackernoon.com

I Asked AI to Write Poems and Raps – Here Are the Results

The Elephant Poem was written by a machine learning algorithm trained on a dataset of children’s stories. The algorithm was able to learn the structure of a fairy tale and produce a story that follows that structure. The story is about a family of elephants who lose their father to a hunter. The children are happy and safe, and they always remember their father. This blog is dedicated to showcasing the work of artificial intelligence. The poems and paintings featured here are created by AI, and offer a fascinating glimpse into the creative potential of this technology.
The Fiction Addiction

Upcoming Fiction Review: The Latecomer

The Latecomer(cover art from the publisher) I loved The Plot so I was delighted to get Jean Hanff Korelitz’ new book, The Latecomer. This is a literary family saga about the New York Oppenheimers. Salo and Johanna Oppenheimer go through fertility treatments and end up with IVF triplets, born in the era when everyone still said test-tube baby. Johanna is thrilled to finally have the family she's imagined for years, and Salo is vaguely pleased that Johanna seems to be happy. The triplets, though, feel no special affection for each other or even any normal sibling bonds. Instead, the three are all determined to ignore each other and to share almost nothing with their siblings.

