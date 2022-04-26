Fayetteville City Council Recap - April 25, 2022
Fayetteville City Council Recap - April 25, 2022
Watch the full meeting here.
Council began with a presentation from Mr. LaVar Wright bringing greetings from the National Association of E.E. Smith Alumni to request support for the E.E. Smith High School Alumni Sports Hall of Fame.
Items passed on the April 25 Consent Agenda include:
- The first item approved on consent is a conditional rezoning from Single-Family 6 to Mixed-Residential 5 Conditional to build a 159-lot residential development, located on 42.35 acres located at 8506 Olted Road. The Zoning Commission voted 5-0 to recommend approval of the conditional rezoning. Read more about this agenda item.
- The second item is to rezone 7.88 acres located at 4938 Lake Valley Drive from Office and Institutional and Single-Family 10 to Community Commercial. The Zoning Commission held a Legislative Hearing regarding this case and voted 5-0 to recommend approval of the conditional rezoning. Read more about this agenda item.
- This item adopts a capital project ordinance to appropriate $4,319,350 of state funding for planning, design and construction of 5.7 miles of sidewalk and pedestrian safety improvements. In addition to ADA ramps Citywide, improvements are planned for McPherson Church Road, Yadkin Road, Pamalee Drive, Scotland Drive, Boundary Lane, Hay Street, Person Street, Brighton Road, Old Owen Drive, Blanton Road and Ann Street. Funding will also pay for the design of Blanton Rd extension. Read more about this agenda item.
- Council approved a resolution to accept $10,550,000 American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding from the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality, Division of Water Infrastructure for drainage improvements at Adam Street, North Street, Ray Avenue, Spruce Street and Sunbury Drive. Read more about this agenda item.
- This item approved by Council authorizes the City to acquire the easement at 116 Person Street to construct a concrete pad and enclosure to house a community dumpster for use by Downtown businesses. This is a collaboration between the City, Cool Spring Downtown District and Downtown property owners. The cost is estimated to be less than $20,000. Read more about this agenda item.
- Council approved a demolition ordinance on three residential uninhabitable structures determined to be dangerous. The properties are located at 318 Pinecrest Drive, 407 Durant Drive and 947 Louise Circle. City staff will continue to work with property owners in an attempt to bring structures into code compliance prior to demolition. Read more about this agenda item.
- This agenda item rescinds a prior demolition ordinance approved for a structure located at 633 Robeson Street. The ordinance is no longer needed as the property owner demolished the structure prior to City action. Read more about this agenda item.
- Council accepted the high bid for the sale of the property located at 1431 Marlborough Road originally acquired by the City in 1966 which was not subsequently developed. The property was declared surplus and a bid process was initiated through the Real Estate Division. The highest bid received was from Tyson Chavonne Builders, LLC for $30,500. Read more about this agenda item.
- The first of two PWC items on the agenda approves an annual materials contract for construction operations like sand, clay, topsoil and stone to the lowest responsive, responsible bidder. McDonald Materials will be awarded the contract in the amount of $435,738. Read more about this agenda item. The second PWC item awards a contract to the lowest responsible, responsible bidder for the purchase of wood utility poles. The bid will be awarded to Kloppers Utility in the amount of $484,140. Read more about this agenda item.
One evidentiary hearing took place during the Council meeting regarding a request for a Special Use Permit for the expansion of a veterinary clinic to allow dog kennels in a Limited Commercial zoning district. The request is related to 0.84 acres located at 2921 Ramsey Street adjoining the construction of the owner's new animal hospital facility. The SUP would allow the owners to transfer veterinary services to the new building to replace the existing structure with a new building for use as a kennel. Council voted to approve the SUP subject to conditions outlined. Read more about this agenda item.
One administrative report was provided to Council in their meeting materials for information and potentially further review at an upcoming meeting should Council give consensus to do so. Read more about the update on FAY Airport peer-city comparisons of KPIs
Council requested staff be prepared to present and discuss the Airport report during the May 3 work session.
The next regular City Council meeting will be held on Monday, May 9 at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers in City Hall. Meetings also air live on Spectrum Channel 7, the City of Fayetteville YouTube Channel and on the FayTV app available on your streaming device. City Council will hold their monthly Work Session on Monday, May 2 at 5 p.m. in Council Chambers in City Hall. Meeting agendas, supporting documentation and minutes are publicly available here. For more information about the Fayetteville City Council, please visit fayettevillenc.gov/citycouncil.
Comments / 0