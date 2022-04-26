Fayetteville City Council Recap - April 25, 2022

Watch the full meeting here.

Council began with a presentation from Mr. LaVar Wright bringing greetings from the National Association of E.E. Smith Alumni to request support for the E.E. Smith High School Alumni Sports Hall of Fame.

Items passed on the April 25 Consent Agenda include:

One evidentiary hearing took place during the Council meeting regarding a request for a Special Use Permit for the expansion of a veterinary clinic to allow dog kennels in a Limited Commercial zoning district. The request is related to 0.84 acres located at 2921 Ramsey Street adjoining the construction of the owner's new animal hospital facility. The SUP would allow the owners to transfer veterinary services to the new building to replace the existing structure with a new building for use as a kennel. Council voted to approve the SUP subject to conditions outlined. Read more about this agenda item.

One administrative report was provided to Council in their meeting materials for information and potentially further review at an upcoming meeting should Council give consensus to do so. Read more about the update on FAY Airport peer-city comparisons of KPIs

Council requested staff be prepared to present and discuss the Airport report during the May 3 work session.

The next regular City Council meeting will be held on Monday, May 9 at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers in City Hall. Meetings also air live on Spectrum Channel 7, the City of Fayetteville YouTube Channel and on the FayTV app available on your streaming device. City Council will hold their monthly Work Session on Monday, May 2 at 5 p.m. in Council Chambers in City Hall. Meeting agendas, supporting documentation and minutes are publicly available here. For more information about the Fayetteville City Council, please visit fayettevillenc.gov/citycouncil.