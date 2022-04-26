ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The ‘Fed put’ is gone for now, top Wall Street strategist says

By Greg Robb
MarketWatch
 1 day ago
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell (Photo by Tom Williams /pool/AFP via Getty Images)

That was Jason Trennert, a top Wall Street strategist, talking Tuesday about how stock-market investors should understand that the Federal Reserve won’t ride to their rescue in any market hiccup or tantrum.

Investors should sell on some of the strength and not buy on the dips, given the outlook for Fed policy, said Trennert, CEO of Strategas Research, in an interview on CNBC.

The central bank’s officials “whiffed” on their inflation forecast last year and have “no choice” but to tighten now.

Inflation is their primary job, and “the labor market is as tight as a drum,” he said.

Generally speaking, the Fed will have to raise its policy rate above inflation to get it under control, Trennert said.

At the moment, consumer prices are running at 8.5% and the Fed’s policy rate is in a range of 0.25% to 0.5%.

“So there is a long way to go,” he said.

First articulated as the “Greenspan put” in the late 1980s, and then ascribed to all subsequent chairman, the phrase means that the Fed will always reverse policy course or flood the market with liquidity and reassurances in order to keep equities from falling sharply.

A “put” is a financial contract that gives an investor the ability to sell an asset for a set price even if the asset is trading lower in the market.

opened lower on Tuesday after a rebound on Monday. The S&P 500 index is down 6% this month and could notch its worst April performance since 1970.

Related
Recession is now the ‘most likely’ outcome for the U.S. economy, not a soft landing, Larry Summers says

Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, whose out-of-consensus views about the risks of persistent inflation have come true, is reiterating his concerns about a potential U.S. downturn: He now says a recession is “the most likely thing” partly because the Federal Reserve “is going to have to keep going [in its effort to subdue inflation] until we see disinflation.”
Daily Mail

Billionaire investor Ray Dalio warns soaring inflation under Biden will send America back to the 1970s: 'We're going to have a period of stagflation'

Billionaire hedge fund founder Ray Dalio has warned that the US economy is headed for 'stagflation' similar to that of the 1970s. 'I think that most likely what we're going to have is a period of stagflation. And then you have to understand how to build a portfolio that's balanced for that kind of an environment,' Dalio told Yahoo Finance in an interview published on Monday.
CNBC

Jim Cramer: Be ready to pounce with cash on hand when market uncertainty settles

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday told investors that they shouldn't rely on optimism as a market strategy, but should still be prepared to act when the market recovers. "I think you can do very well right now in a balanced portfolio that also has a lot of cash on the sidelines. You want to be ready for the moment when things actually get better," the "Mad Money" host said.
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Country That Has The Most Oil

The battle over access to crude oil has been front-page news recently. Sanctions against Russia have cut its exports. This, in turn, has made the price of oil rocket above $100, which is near a record set just over a decade ago. The COVID-19 pandemic in China has dropped global demand recently, This has helped […]
Benzinga

Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk posted in a thread on Twitter TWTR last month advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high.
The Independent

China warns of ‘strong measures’ if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan

China has warned of “strong measures” if the US insisted on “having its own way” by going through with a visit by Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.In a statement on Thursday, China’s foreign ministry responded to reports that the US House of Representatives speaker was set to visit Taipei city next week by saying any such visit would severely impact US-Chinese relations.The two countries have a strained relationship and China has repeatedly asserted Taiwan as its own territory.“If the United States insists on having its own way, China will take strong measures in response to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity,”...
