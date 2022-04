Anderson County’s Resale of Land Bought at Delinquent Tax Sales Committee will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 26, in the Club Room at the Clinton Community Center, 101 S. Hicks St. This meeting is to consider multiple bids received on county-held delinquent tax properties in Oak Ridge, Rocky Top and Briceville, according to information from county government. This article originally appeared on Oakridger: Resale of Land Bought at Delinquent Tax April 26

ANDERSON COUNTY, TN ・ 4 DAYS AGO