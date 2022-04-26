3M, Boeing share losses lead Dow's 280-point fall
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is falling Tuesday morning with shares of 3M and Boeing seeing the biggest drops for the index. Shares of 3M
and Boeing
are contributing to the index's intraday decline, as the Dow
was most recently trading 280 points (0.8%) lower. 3M's shares have declined $4.46, or 3.0%, while those of Boeing have dropped $4.08 (2.3%), combining for an approximately 56-point drag on the Dow. Other components contributing significantly to the decline include Visa
, Salesforce Inc.
, and Walt Disney
. A $1 move in any of the Dow's 30 components equates to a 6.59-point swing.
