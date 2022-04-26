ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3M, Boeing share losses lead Dow's 280-point fall

By MarketWatch Automation
 2 days ago

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is falling Tuesday morning with shares of 3M and Boeing seeing the biggest drops for the index. Shares of 3M

and Boeing

are contributing to the index's intraday decline, as the Dow

was most recently trading 280 points (0.8%) lower. 3M's shares have declined $4.46, or 3.0%, while those of Boeing have dropped $4.08 (2.3%), combining for an approximately 56-point drag on the Dow. Other components contributing significantly to the decline include Visa

, Salesforce Inc.

, and Walt Disney

. A $1 move in any of the Dow's 30 components equates to a 6.59-point swing.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.

