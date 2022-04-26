3M, Boeing share losses lead Dow's 280-point fall

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is falling Tuesday morning with shares of 3M and Boeing seeing the biggest drops for the index. Shares of 3M

MMM,

-2.56%

and Boeing

BA,

-4.66%

are contributing to the index's intraday decline, as the Dow

DJIA,

-1.75%

was most recently trading 280 points (0.8%) lower. 3M's shares have declined $4.46, or 3.0%, while those of Boeing have dropped $4.08 (2.3%), combining for an approximately 56-point drag on the Dow. Other components contributing significantly to the decline include Visa

V,

-3.08%

, Salesforce Inc.

CRM,

-2.10%

, and Walt Disney

DIS,

-2.58%

. A $1 move in any of the Dow's 30 components equates to a 6.59-point swing.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.