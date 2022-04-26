ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Woman hit by a car while crossing the street in Wissinoming

By FOX 29 Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA - A woman is in critical condition after police say she was hit by a car just...

PennLive.com

Deputy gets shot 5 times by his father during family dispute, kills him with return fire

An Alabama deputy sheriff is recovering after he was shot five times by his father following a domestic dispute involving the deputy’s parents, authorities said Monday. Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham held a press conference to chronicle the events of the Friday afternoon incident that left the deputy’s father dead. The slain man’s name has not been released but authorities identified the wounded off-duty deputy as Cedric Law, a 26-year-old who has been on the force about two years.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

2-year-old shoots dead 4-year-old sister in horror gas station accident

A 2-year-old boy has fatally shot his 4-year-old sister by accident at a gas station in Chester, Pennsylvania, according to authorities. The children were in a parked car at a gas station in the city south of Philadelphia on Tuesday, when the shooting occurred at around 10.45am. The girl was taken to a hospital in the area by witnesses, where she was pronounced dead. Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer told reporters that “everybody in the community of Chester, in Delaware County, myself included, all of us are just heartbroken to think of what happened to this poor child”....
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Aunt charged with child endangerment after 10-year-old boy playing with gun shoots dead 12-year-old brother

The aunt of a 10-year-old boy who shot and killed his 12-year-old brother while they were playing with a gun at their St Louis home has been charged with child endangerment. Police arrested Aja Johnson, 36, after she confirmed the gun used in Tuesday’s shooting belonged to her. According to a probable cause statement, three children were unattended while playing in a bedroom where a loaded gun was lying on a bed.Ms Johnson’s 10-year-old nephew thought the weapon was unloaded when he picked it up, pointed it at his brother and fired, the affidavit states. Ms Johnson allegedly told...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Texas mom who blamed toddler's death on road rage arrested

A Texas woman who said her 3-year-old son was killed in a road-rage shooting has been arrested on a child endangerment charge, police said Thursday.Lacravivonne Monique Washington, 26, kept a handgun in her sport utility vehicle where it was accessible to her children, ages 2-4, who were unrestrained, according to a Dallas police affidavit.The investigation began Monday when Washington brought her son Jalexus Washington to Medical City of Dallas hospital with a gunshot wound to the head. The child died, and the mother told police that he had been shot by an unknown person in a road-rage shooting.Investigators found...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC Washington

4 Adults, 3 Teens Arrested After Puppy Stolen at Gunpoint in DC

One of two puppies stolen from their owners at gunpoint in Northwest D.C. on Wednesday is back home after police discovered the dog in a home in Northeast D.C. Pablo is safe after one of several dognappers put a gun to his owner’s stomach in broad daylight near Florida Avenue and Eighth Street NW.
LANHAM, MD
Public Safety
CBS Philly

Man Shot Twice, Killed While Answering Door In Philadelphia’s Olney Section: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man answering a knock on his door was shot twice and killed in Philadelphia’s Olney section on Thursday. It happened just after midnight on the 500 block of Marwood Road. Police say they found the 33-year-old victim on the living room floor. He was shot once in his chest and right arm and pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators say surveillance cameras recorded the shooting. They are looking for two men fleeing the scene in a silver SUV. No weapon was recovered, police say. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man Shot In Head, Killed In Kensington: Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A shooting at a park left a man dead in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood on Thursday. It happened just after 8 p.m. on the 600 block of East Indiana Avenue. Police say the 23-year-old victim was shot in the head. He was taken to the hospital where he later died. Police also recovered a gun from the scene. There’s no word on a motive and no arrests were made in the case. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD

