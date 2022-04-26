Who turned a Broward cemetery into a crime scene? Watch the video for a clue

Who is preying on people mourning at a South Florida cemetery. That’s what police want to know

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, a man burglarized two cars on two occasions while the owners were mourning at the graves of their loved ones..

The same man then broke into a car while the driver was at a tennis match.

Detectives with the department’s North Lauderdale district have released video of the criminal and are asking for help in making an identification and arrest.

The break-ins

The first break-in happened April 10 near the 7700 block of Bailey Road in North Lauderdale. A woman told detectives that her black 2014 Acura was burglarized while she visited her mother’s grave nearby.

The second break-in was on April 18. A black 2021 BMW X5 was broken into near the same cemetery as the owner visited a family member’s grave.

On April 20, a person reported that her 2015 GMC Yukon was burglarized while she watched her son play a tennis match near the 7900 block of Parkside Drive in Parkland.

What was stolen

In all three cases, the thief stole purses with wallets and other items inside. BSO detectives say the thief then used the credits cards to purchase over $2,500 worth of gift cards.

What the video shows

Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives released video of a suspect in three burglaries of cars in April 2022. Two were parked at cemeteries in North Lauderdale and one at a tennis center in Parkland. The suspect used credit cards from the victims to buy gift cards at area stores, like this one in Parkland. This is a screen grab from the video. BSO

BSO detectives viewed surveillance video from several stores that showed a person matching the burglar’s description. The man used the credit cards at these locations. He was driving a light-colored vehicle into a store parking lot. The man is seen entering the businesses wearing a hooded sweatshirt, completing multiple gift card transactions and then leaving the stores.

What you can do

If you have info on the thief’s identity or these cases, call BSO North Lauderdale detectives Nezar Hamze at 954-720-2265 or Lisa Sokol at 954-720-2261.

You can also call BSO Parkland district detective Erick Quigley at 954-753-5050.

If you want to remain anonymous contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 or online at browardcrimestoppers.org . BSO says information that leads to an arrest in this case is eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.