I am writing this article on a beautiful day. At 8:30 a.m., it is already 57 degrees at Rocky Comfort!. After I finish writing, I think I will head out for Bass Lake and do some plein air painting. (That’s a fancy French word painters use to say they’re painting outdoors). And while I’m writing, it gives me opportunity to put in a plug for our High Country Plein Air Painters (HCPAP) group.

BLOWING ROCK, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO