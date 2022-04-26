ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Simpson

On Oct. 17, 2021 longtime Libby resident and beloved teacher Ann Simpson lost her fight with cancer.

Ann moved to Libby to begin a long and wonderful career as an elementary teacher. She loved all her students and had such joy teaching generations of families.

When she was not spending time with her kids and grandchildren, Ann loved genealogy and learning the history of her family.

She leaves behind her children Brenna McDnough, Jon Simpson and Ryan Simpson as well as her grandchildren Cade and Carson McDnough, Katlyn and Zackary Morrison and Kalia McEwin.

Her family will have a celebration of life in Trinidad, CA one of her favorite places.

