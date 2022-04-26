Bernice A. Cox, 97

Kenneth "Kenny" Moe passed away tragically and suddenly on April 15, 2022, in a car accident. Kenny was born on September 23, 1966, to Marvin and Diana Moe in The Dalles, Ore. He would attend his elementary education in Selah, Wash., and go on to attend junior high and high school in Libby. He would further his education in electronics and help with his father’s logging business. Kenny loved sports, hunting, fishing and music. He had a gift of playing by ear and could play both the guitar and drums. Kenny went on to marry and had a son and daughter, and he was also beautifully blessed to become a grandfather in 2020. Kenny is survived by his parents, Marvin and Diana Moe; son, Gunner Moe and Lana Brown, as well as their daughter, Ember Kay; his daughter, Haillee Nicole; his sister, Colleen Gallegos; a nephew, Edward Gallegos; niece, Carol; and great-niece, Eva. Ken will be dearly missed. For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life. - John 3:16 Arrangements are by Schnackenberg Funeral Home in Libby. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.schnackenbergfh.com.

LIBBY, MT ・ 8 DAYS AGO