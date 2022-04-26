ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trial for woman accused of shooting homeless man on Music Row

By Caitlin Coffey
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04Cm1v_0fKWaYw800

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The trial against Katie Quackenbush started Tuesday morning. She has been charged with attempted first-degree murder , accused of shooting a homeless man near Music Row in 2017.

According to investigators, Quackenbush and Gerald Melton got into a fight over loud music and exhaust fumes allegedly coming from her Porsche SUV on August 26.

VIDEO released in shooting of homeless man near Music Row

Metro Police said Melton was trying to sleep before the argument. Quackenbush fired two shots at him, hitting him.

Melton was taken to a hospital in critical condition and has since recovered.

Quackenbush’s father told News 2 his daughter shot him in self-defense after he made numerous threats to kill her.

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

