The Huron County Board of Commissioners approved two millage proposals this week to be placed on the August primary election ballot. One of them is a new millage that would support Huron County’s 911 emergency telephone and central dispatch services, which would levy a tax of 0.4 mills, or $0.40 per $1,000 of taxable value, over a five-year period from 2022 to 2026.

HURON COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO