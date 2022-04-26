ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Mom of teen killed in fall from Florida ride says it could’ve been prevented

By Associated Press
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X0a5R_0fKWa3u600

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The mother of a 14-year-old Missouri boy who was killed while riding a 430-foot (131-meter) drop-tower ride at a Florida amusement park says her son’s death was preventable.

“This could’ve been prevented … it should’ve been prevented,” Nekia Dodd, the mother of Tyre Sampson, told ABC’s “Good Morning America” in an interview aired Tuesday morning. “So as an operator, you have a job to check those rides, you know. The video I saw, that was not done. And if it was done, it should’ve been done more than once, you know.”

Dodd and the boy’s father filed a lawsuit in state court in Orlando on Monday against the ride’s owner, manufacturer and landlord, claiming they were negligent and failed to provide a safe amusement ride.

The lawsuit claims the defendants failed to warn Sampson, who was 6-foot-2-inches (188 centimeters) tall and weighed 380 pounds, about the risks of someone of his size going on the ride. It also claims they did not provide an appropriate restraint system on the ride.

Tyre’s father, Yarnell Sampson, told NBC’s “Today” show Tuesday the family is dealing with the boy’s death “day-by-day, second-by-second, minute-by-minute.” He said he hopes legal action can create change in the industry so no other parent suffers.

While most free-fall rides have a shoulder harness and a seatbelt, the Orlando Free Fall ride had only an over-the-shoulder harness. Adding seatbelts to the ride’s 30 seats would have cost $660, the lawsuit said.

At the time of the accident March 24, Sampson was on spring break, visiting from the St. Louis area.

Attorney Benjamin Crump, who is representing the teen’s family, said the defendants in the case “showed negligence in a multitude of ways.”

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
americanmilitarynews.com

3 Oklahoma sisters, incl. Marine veteran, get federal prison for plot to ambush, kill Florida couple

Three Oklahoma sisters have been sentenced to federal prison for plotting to kill to a man and his wife outside a rural Walker County convenience store nearly three years ago. Tierzah Mapson, 29, Elisa Mapson, 25, and Charis Mapson, 33, devised an elaborate conspiracy that read like a made-for-television movie with binoculars, disguises, secret campsites, “good luck beads” and lies – lots of them. The plan, according to FBI authorities, was to coax the father of Tierzah Mapson’s baby and his new wife to Alabama to meet at a place under the guise of a visitation exchange but instead to shoot and kill them.
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benjamin Crump
OutThere Colorado

VIRAL VIDEO: Woman claims flirty Colorado cop let her drive after blowing "3.8" on breathalyzer

A viral video is circulating the Internet in which an 18-year-old female claims that she was stopped by a police officer while driving in Colorado, who ultimately let her go despite her blowing a "3.8" BAC on a breathalyzer – well over the legal limit of .08 percent. In her viral video, the woman claims that the officer flirted with her and gave her his phone number for a "coffee or lunch" meet-up, along with a mere warning for driving under the influence. As it turns out, the claims seem to be false and while the woman was pulled over for swerving in the early hours of April 2, video footage shows a very different interaction.
COLORADO STATE
TODAY.com

Arby’s manager facing charges after allegedly throwing hot grease on customer

An Alabama Arby's manager is facing criminal charges and a civil lawsuit after she allegedly dumped hot grease on a drive-thru customer, leaving the victim with severe burns. On Saturday, the Hueytown Police department posted a press release on its Facebook page that said officers had responded to a report of an altercation between an employee and a customer at a local Arby’s.
HUEYTOWN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Nbc
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
MIX 108

A Horrible Minnesota Man Made A Video Of Fatal Beating Of His Victim

Nineteen-year-old Emmanuel Davis is in custody facing charges for the murder of a man he brutally attacked on March 6. He was apprehended a few weeks later, but more has now come out about the crime and it is not only disturbing, but his behavior during and after the attack has people wondering how someone could be so incredibly cruel.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Tri-City Herald

Body of 4-year-old pulled from pond after he wandered from home, Georgia police say

The search for a 4-year-old who went missing ended tragically after the child drowned in an Atlanta-area pond, according to the DeKalb County Police Department. The body of Kyuss Williams was recovered at 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 12, hours after he wandered from his family’s home on Fair Pines Cove in Stone Mountain, Georgia, police confirmed to McClatchy News.
PUBLIC SAFETY
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy