State Senator Wants Florida to Recognize April as Sexual Assault Awareness Month

By Kevin Derby
 1 day ago
This week, state Sen. Lori Berman, D-Boynton Beach, wants Florida to recognize April as Sexual Assault Awareness Month (SAAM).

Berman announced this week that she will offer a resolution in next year’s legislative session to mark April as SAAM. The resolution would mark first Wednesday in April as “Start By Believing Day.”

“It is a time to draw attention to the prevalence of sexual assault and educate individuals and communities how to prevent it. Sexual harassment, abuse, and assault are widespread problems: one in six women and one in thirty-three men have experienced an attempted or completed rape in their lifetime, and more than two out of three sexual assaults are never reported to police,” Berman’s office noted.

“While this may be a tough topic to speak about, it is one that needs to be addressed loudly and clearly,” said Berman on Monday. “Sexual violence affects every corner of our community, including people of every race, gender identity and age, even children. I want every survivor to know I believe you, and my office is here to support your healing and pursuit of justice.”

“SAAM is organized nationally by the National Sexual Violence Resource Center (NSVRC). “Each of us has the power to make a difference,” said Laura Palumbo, the communications director at NSVRC. “We are proud to join state and local leaders who are proclaiming that we can work together to support survivors of sexual assault and create safer communities.”

Kat Duesterhaus, a sexual assault survivor and the chairwoman of the Freedom From Violence Task Force for the Florida National Organization for Women (NOW), made Berman aware of the issue.

“I was surprised to learn the state of Florida had not officially proclaimed April as Sexual Assault Awareness Month,” said Duesterhaus. “I believe Senator Berman’s proclamation will encourage important conversations around consent and empower more survivors to come forward.”

“We recognize that one month alone won’t eliminate the serious and widespread issue of sexual violence. However, the attention Sexual Assault Awareness Month brings is a chance to expand prevention efforts year round,” said Florida NOW President Debbie Deland.

“This year’s proclamation is only the beginning,” Berman said. “I am committed to doing whatever it takes to change the statistics of sexual violence in the great state of Florida.

Berman also issued the following proclamation this week:

A Proclamation to recognize April 2022 as Sexual Assault Awareness Month in the State of Florida.

WHEREAS, Sexual Assault Awareness Month calls attention to the fact that sexual trauma and abuse is widespread and impacts every person in this community, and

WHEREAS, rape, sexual assault, and sexual harassment harm our community, and statistics show one in six women and one in thirty-three men have experienced an attempted or completed rape in their lifetime, and

WHEREAS, more than two out of three sexual assaults are never reported to police, and

WHEREAS, young people experience heightened rates of sexual violence–one in nine girls and one in fifty-three boys under the age of eighteen experience sexual abuse or assault at the hands of an adult, and

WHEREAS, females ages sixteen through nineteen are four times more likely than the general population to be victims of rape, attempted rape, or sexual assault, and

WHEREAS, on college campuses, thirteen percent of all students experience rape or sexual assault through physical force, violence, or incapacitation, and

WHEREAS, every year, the first Wednesday in April is recognized as “Start by Believing Day” which provides an opportunity for communities around the world to gather to end the silence and change the way we respond to sexual assault, NOW, THEREFORE,

I, Senator Lori Berman, of Florida Senate District 31, do hereby recognize April 2022 as Sexual Assault Awareness Month in the State of Florida.

Comments / 0

POLITICO

Val Demings' lonely run against Marco Rubio

Zero — There are still a few months to go before Florida is fully immersed in another contentious campaign season, but right now no one appears to be locking down time for television ads in the state, according to an analysis down by AdImpact. Next door — Significant ad-buying...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

‘This Is Shameful’ South Florida Lawmakers Weigh In On Gov. DeSantis Signing 15 Week Abortion Bill

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Reaction has been fast and furious to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ signing of an abortion bill that sets a 15-week limit with few exceptions. “This law is a despicable and disgusting assault on women. It’s an insult to our dignity and our ability to make these deeply personal decisions about our own lives, and it will have a devastating impact on the physical and emotional health of women across Florida. The hypocrisy of Republicans who love to brag about how ‘free’ our state is while pushing a law that will literally force women and girls to give birth is...
FLORIDA STATE
Salon

"Unprecedented and dangerous": Florida GOP gives up power to draw new district maps to Ron DeSantis

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Florida's GOP-controlled Legislature on Monday effectively handed Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis control over the process of drawing the state's congressional map for upcoming U.S. House elections, a move that voting rights advocates decried as an "unprecedented and dangerous" abdication of responsibility.
FLORIDA STATE
