Graffiti artist explains the process behind making epic murals

 1 day ago

‘Chicago Fire’ Star Charlie Barnett on How His 2015 Exit From Show ‘Broke’ Him for a ‘Long Time’

For years, actor Charlie Barnett found a home on Chicago Fire as Peter Mills. But in 2015, the producers wrote him off to keep the story “fresh,” and it “broke” him. Barnett’s character was a beloved paramedic with Ambulance 61 who had also spent some time as a firefighter with the 51. He starred in the One Chicago universe for three years and appeared for the last time shortly before the Season 3 finale.
6ix9ine Meets Lil Durk Look-Alike Perkio, Gives Him a King Von Jacket – Watch

6ix9ine continues to take drastic measures in his pursuit of clout. Now, he's taunting Lil Durk about King Von's death with the use of a look-alike and a prop. On Tuesday (April 26), 6ix9ine shared a video on his Instagram page where he is standing on a street corner with a group of men, one of whom looks exactly like Lil Durk. The look-alike goes by the nickname Perkio. In the clip, Tekashi pulls a jacket out of a bag and one of the rapper's associates puts it around the shoulders of faux Durk, who looks scared.
Popular K-pop group coming to Santander Arena

READING, Pa. - A popular K-pop girl group is coming to Reading this summer. Dreamcatcher will be appearing at the Santander Arena on July 1 as part of its 2022 Dreamcatcher World Tour, Apocalypse: Save Us. The seven-member girl group's style ranges from soft ballads to dynamic tracks with powerful...
Camila Cabello tapped to star in first-ever bilingual campaign for Victoria's Secret

Executives at the lingerie brand announced on Tuesday that they had selected the Havana hitmaker to front a marketing campaign for the popular perfume. In addition, Camila has been tapped to appear in the company's first-ever bilingual commercials. "For me, being a Bombshell is being exactly who you are and having the courage to celebrate who you are, every day.” Camila Cabello comments. "I'm excited to join Victoria's Secret in embracing the Bombshell in every woman." Camila Cabello comments.
