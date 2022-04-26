ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

EP: Russ ‘If Not Now, When?’

By Paul “Big Homie” Duong
rapradar.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAhead of his upcoming tour in May, Russ supplies more new music with his new EP, If Not Now, When?. At four...

rapradar.com



Variety

Doja Cat’s ‘Elvis’ Soundtrack Single, ‘Vegas,’ Set for May as RCA Readies Movie’s Companion Album

Click here to read the full article. Doja Cat’s single from Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis” soundtrack, “Vegas,” has been given a release date — May 6 — after the singer-rapper debuted a live version of the tune at the Coachella festival over the last two weekends. The single precedes a full film companion album that has loosely been scheduled for summer by RCA, it was also announced Monday. That label news is not exactly unexpected, since RCA has been Elvis Presley’s label home since the late 1950s. Although “Vegas” is an original song, live snippets reveal the Doja Cat track does incorporate a...
Kerrang

Don Broco drop new single Fingernails, announce arena shows with Papa Roach and Dance Gavin Dance

Big Don Broco news! The band have just shared a new single, Fingernails, as well as announcing details of their Amazing Things UK tour. Armed with their massive new track, the band will hit the road next year with Papa Roach and Dance Gavin Dance, taking on arenas in Cardiff, Leeds, Birmingham and London (tickets go on sale this Friday, April 29, at 10am).
Ultimate Classic Rock

May 2022 New Music Releases

The list of May 2022 new music releases is capped by the return of one of the biggest hitmakers of the '80s. There's also tribute music, an expanded classic and a new supergroup to look forward to this month. Def Leppard's Diamond Star Halos is their first full-length since a...
loudersound.com

Chinese prog rockers OU release video for 'alien' new single Farewell

OU, the progressive metal quartet from China, have shared a new video for Farewell, the third single from their debut album "one" – due through InsideOut on May 6. "Farewell has a very alien, cyberpunk kind of vibe to it; vocally I think it's one of the most emotive tracks on the record and really shows Lynn's dynamism as a vocalist," enthuses drummer and founding memberAnthony Vanacore . "Also, I think this song has one of the most breathtaking endings on the album."
NME

Sigur Rós announce Asia tour dates for August 2022

Icelandic post-rock band Sigur Rós have announced the Asia leg of their upcoming world tour. The Asia leg of the upcoming tour will take place in August with shows in Singapore, South Korea, Japan and Thailand. Venues have yet to be confirmed for the band’s concerts in Seoul, South Korea and Bangkok, Thailand.
Rolling Stone

Klaus Schulze, Prolific Electronic Music Pioneer, Dead at 74

Click here to read the full article. Klaus Schulze, the pioneering German electronic musician who helped shape the genre with both krautrock giants and Tangerine Dream alongside a prolific solo career, has died at the age of 74. The multi-instrumentalist’s family announced his death Wednesday, adding that Schulze died “unexpectedly” on April 26 following a long battle with an unspecified illness. “His music will live on and so will our memories,” Schulze’s family said in a statement. “There was still so much to write about him as a human and artist, but he probably would have said by now: nuff said! The...
Russ
NME

Listen to Kelly Lee Owens’ eerie new single, ‘One’

Kelly Lee Owens has shared a further preview of her imminent new album ‘LP.8’ – hear ‘One’ below. The producer and musician will release the follow-up to August 2020’s ‘Inner Song’ digitally this Friday (April 29) before a physical release follows on June 10 via Smalltown Supersound.
loudersound.com

The Lickerish Quartet unveil video for single New Days

The Lickerish Quartet, the band featuring former Jellyfish members Roger Manning, Eric Dover and Tim Smith, have released a video for their brand new single New Days, which you can watch below. It's taken from the trio's upcoming Threesome Vol. 3 EP, the third of a projected trio of releases...
loudersound.com

Big Big Train announce Alberto Bravin as new lead singer

Big Big Train have announced that former PFM singer and keyboard player Alberto Bravin is their new lead singer. He replaces the late David Longdon, who died in a tragic accident last November. You can watch a short video below of Bravin with some of his new band mates. “I...
NME

Harry Styles to play Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2022

Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard is set to return this year with performances from Harry Styles, George Ezra and KSI. Described as “the UK’s biggest summer party”, the event will take place at Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday, June 12. Tickets go on general sale exclusively on Global Player this Thursday (April 28) – buy yours here.
loudersound.com

Mogwai release video for sweeping, epic new song Boltfor

Scottish post-rockers Mogwai have released a video for a brand new song Boltfor, in the run up to the quartet's headline appearance at London's Alexandra Palace on May 27, the band's largest ever UK headline performance. Boltfor was recorded during sessions for the band's No. 1 album As The Love...
NME

The Lazy Eyes share psychedelic animated video for ‘Imaginary Girl’

The Lazy Eyes have shared a new music video for their latest single, ‘Imaginary Girl’. The video enlists director and animator George Wheeler to give the ‘Songbook’ cut a visual treatment. Wheeler has previously worked on visuals for artists such as Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Loyle Carner and Palace. The video depicts the journey of a small yellow character, who traverses through various environments in pursuit of a pink-haired love interest.
NME

Wolf Parade to play ‘Apologies To The Queen Mary’ in full with reunited classic line-up

Wolf Parade have announced a series of shows where they will play their 2005 debut ‘Apologies To The Queen Mary’ in full – with the same line-up that recorded it. The tour, announced earlier this week (April 26), will see the return of keyboardist Hadji Bakara to the band for the first time in 14 years. Bakara left the group in 2008, shortly after the release of their second album ‘At Mount Zoomer’, to pursue an academic career. It’s the second line-up change in as many years for the band, who saw the departure of multi-instrumentalist Dante DeCaro last year.
NME

AB6IX to return with fifth mini-album ‘A To B’ in May

AB6IX are gearing up to release new music next month. On April 27 (12am KST), the quartet shared on social media a teaser poster for their forthcoming mini-album titled ‘A To B’. It is slated for release on May 18, 6pm KST, though additional details – such as a tracklist and the leading track’s title – are expected to be revealed in the following days.
NME

Watch Foals debut new album title track ‘Life Is Yours’

Foals gave their new album’s title track ‘Life Is Yours’ its live debut during a show in Newcastle this week – check out fan-shot footage below. The Oxford band’s seventh studio album ‘Life Is Yours’ is due to be released on June 17, with the trio currently on a UK tour throughout this month and May.
loudersound.com

Cult Of Luna's Johannes Persson hooks up with Perturbator for Final Light

Cult Of Luna guitarist and vocalist Johannes Persson has teamed up with synthwave artist Perturbator for Final Light, a dark, intense new genre-defying synth project. You can watch a video for Into The Void, their first new music, below. The project came about when Roadburn Festival's Walter Hoeijmakers asked Perturbator's...
