Environment

Watch for spotty storms later this afternoon

By Tony Chiavaroli
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 1 day ago

We’ve been treated to very warm weather yet again today, with earlier sunshine! Changes are on the way though, as this day will not be staying dry and clear through tonight.

Our eyes are currently on late this afternoon and evening, with our next chance at showers and storms. Most precipitation looks to remain scattered, but a shot at severe weather is in play in an isolated sense. This is all associated with a cold front passing through late into Tuesday, so remain weather aware.

On Wednesday, we’ll be right back at it with sunshine again. Temps cool a bit as well, with highs back to the 70s though the first half of the weekend. Our next shot at spotty precipitation, which doesn’t look too impressive at the moment, with be later into Saturday.

TODAY: PM clouds mix in, with late shower & storm chances. Highs widely range in the 80s.

TONIGHT: Isolated storms and showers that fizzle out late. Lows average in the mid-50s.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny, but cooler, with highs in the low to mid 70s.

WBTW News13

Another sunny stretch setting up

A good Wednesday morning my friends! After yesterday’s storms, the weather pattern has calmed down. Today, we’ll be right back at it with sunshine again. Temps cool a bit as well, with highs back to the 70s all the way through the first half of the weekend. Thursday and Friday are shaping up to be […]
ENVIRONMENT
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

