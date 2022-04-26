ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Journey Preview New LP ‘Freedom’ With ‘You Got the Best of Me’

By Andy Greene
SFGate
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJourney’s new LP Freedom is arriving on July 8, and they’ve just shared their new single “You Got The Best of Me.”. “I wanted kind of a punky rendition of ‘Any Way You Want It’”, guitarist and Journey founder Neal Schon said in a statement. “I usually don’t go in saying...

www.sfgate.com

