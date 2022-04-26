ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CANADA STOCKS-Toronto index slips as tech, financial stocks weigh

By Amal S
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago

(Updates prices, adds analyst comments)

April 26 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index fell on Tuesday, as weakness in technology and financials stocks, and global growth fears and concerns around aggressive U.S. Fed tightening weighed on sentiment.

At 9:40 a.m. ET (13:40 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 33.4 points, or 0.16%, at 20,978.49, extending prior session’s losses.

Toronto-listed technology stocks fell 1.6%, while the financials sector, which accounts for about 30% of the Toronto market’s value slipped 0.6%.

Investors were cautious as global growth fears stoked by China’s COVID-19 curbs and fears of aggressive Fed tightening sapped risk appetite.

The energy sector climbed 1.1% as oil prices rose modestly in volatile trading as the market weighed concerns over Russian supply and Chinese demand.

“I think there’s also some fear that the selloff yesterday got too fast, overdone. So we’re seeing a bit of a bounce back in some of these energy names,” said Gregory Taylor, portfolio manager at Purpose Investments.

“We’ve lots of moving parts and it all comes down to everyone waiting for earnings tonight.”

The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.1% as investors sought safe-haven bullion.

On the economic front, Canadian factory sales most likely rose 1.7% in March from February, largely driven by higher sales in petroleum and coal, primary metal, and paper product industries, Statistics Canada said in a flash estimate.

Among individual shares, Air Canada fell 3.0% after the airline reported a larger-than-expected quarterly loss and said it is adding capacity to meet a rebound in spring traffic.

HIGHLIGHTS

The TSX posted one new 52-week high and seven new lows.

Across all Canadian issues there were three new 52-week highs and 59 new lows, with total volume of 32.48 million shares. (Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

