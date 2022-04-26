Sean Payton Discusses Rumors, Saints Draft on The Great Dane Nation Podcast

Sean Payton hasn't been gone very long from coaching the Saints, but a ton of things have surfaced this offseason. He talked about that and more with Morten Andersen recently.

Sean Payton was the recent guest on The Great Dane Nation podcast on VegasInsider , hosted by Saints' Hall of Famer Morten Andersen. Payton discussed a lot in the hourlong episode, particularly addressing some of the things that are coming in the near future for him, rumors, and what New Orleans may do in the draft.

For starters, it sounds like we should know what broadcast studio Payton ends up in sooner rather than later.

"That's probably about four days away from being official," Payton said.

Nov 14, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton after a call by the officials during the second half against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

On Dolphins Rumors

The reports have swirled a lot during the offseason regarding Sean Payton, particularly one that the Dolphins planned to pursue him and Tom Brady , and even potential compensation for each piece. Payton gave his thoughts.

"I've read and seen parts of the story, and evidently, there was someone from Miami that reached out to the Saints relative to me coaching. There has to be a permission, obviously compensation. I still have years left on a contract. The good news is they're still talking about you."

"At times, sometimes, you're removed from the process, but then you hear about something like that that entailed a position for you. But that was the only thing I had heard and really heard of. I never heard from anyone. Look, I get it. Every year there's pieces. People look at teams. So, if Miami was putting in a request and the Saints denied it, I don't think that actually happened after now talking to Mickey (Loomis). I think it was a lot of times, 'If we asked for permission, we'll be able to,' and the intermediary says no, and then you've saved everyone a bunch of trouble by not putting in a formal request in, but that was fine."

Sep 29, 2019; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton, center, talks to Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and head coach Jason Garrett before their game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

On Cowboys Rumors for 2023

"Honestly, two things, it's something that's way out there. I think there's obvious reasons people would bring up that team, and a lot of it has to do with I just used to work there. I have a good relationship with Jerry (Jones) and his family and that team. But, outside of that, I think if that opportunity someday comes where I'm coaching in the NFL again, I don't see it or have a preconceived team in mind. The Dallas thing, there's nothing to combat it or say, 'Well look, for 16 years in New Orleans it came up every year, he's going to be someone who goes back.' And I think It's not challenging, but that's difficult for Mike (McCarthy) as well because he's winning games down there."

Payton added that building culture and finding the right fit are paramount to success, and that it's a broader scope when it comes to the next team. However, right now he's focusing on becoming good in the studio setting.

Dec 21, 2015; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton walks past defensive coordinator Dennis Allen in the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The Saints Draft Attack

Payton first talked about the State of the Saints, saying there's a lot of positives and being able to put themselves in a position for success. He thinks they're a good young team, talking about how pivotal the 2017 class was. As far as the future goes, what he said about adding to the team was interesting.

"I know they'll look to add an offensive weapon or two," Payton said.

Payton also said that re-signing Jameis Winston was important, and that it's a position the Saints will get some stability from.

So, when it comes to the draft, what would Payton do on Thursday?

"Look, I know they want to add a receiver. I think they're going to probably add an offensive lineman. I think they'll probably add a safety or corner, you're always looking at that depth. I would definitely say they're going to look at a tackle and look at a receiver."

Payton also added that it's hard to answer some of those types of questions when he doesn't know the grades of the players that are in the draft. He said that most of the time, they can pull you in a direction of having to have that player.

You can check out the full episode below, or go here .

