Man Accused Of Pulling Gun During Argument In Area

An Albany man is facing multiple charges for allegedly pulling a gun during an argument in Saratoga County.

Robert Maciong, age 26, was arrested in Malta Friday, April 22, on a warrant that was issued following the incident in October 2021, the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office said.

Investigators said Maciong pointed the gun at another person during the altercation that happened on Sitterly Road in Halfmoon.

Two children were also present during the incident, police said. There were no reports of injuries.

Maciong was charged with criminal possession of a weapon, a felony, menacing, and endangering the welfare of a child.

He was arraigned in Halfmoon Town Court and ordered held at the Saratoga County Jail awaiting a future court date.

