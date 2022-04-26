Fire Department To Build Storage Building At Training Center

Rom Duckworth presents “Extrication and EMS: Coordinating Delivery of Critical Care” at FDIC 2022 on April 28 at 3:30 p.m. Learn more and register here. Despite the focus on tools and techniques to bend metal, the goal of any vehicle extrication is to provide the best possible care to the entrapped patients. So why is it that so often, the fire-rescue element of extrication incidents seems to conflict with the EMS element? Personalities and organizational culture are certainly a part of the issue. But competing priorities between fire-rescue and EMS are usually the core of the conflict.

HEALTH ・ 19 HOURS AGO