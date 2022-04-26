ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chillicothe, MO

Fire Department To Build Storage Building At Training Center

By Tom Tingerthal
kchi.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe construction of a new 60 x 80 storage building at the Fire Training Center was approved...

kchi.com

Comments / 0

Related
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

SUV into Shoal Creek at Gateway Drive; Redings Mill Water Rescue Team retrieve driver from roof

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — About 9:30 a.m. Monday morning reports of a vehicle into Shoal Creek off Gateway. Redings Mill Fire, Newton County Ambulance and Newton County Ambulance responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper Sam Carpenter tells us it was a single vehicle crash. Driver was transported by Redings Mill Water Rescue to dry...
NEWTON COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chillicothe, MO
Local
Missouri Government
Chillicothe, MO
Government
City
Center, MO
KYTV

MoDOT reopening the Bagnell Dam Bridge Friday following months of construction

LAKE OZARK, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - MoDOT will reopen the bridge across Bagnell Dam at the Lake of the Ozarks to traffic this Friday following a months-long rehabilitation project. The bridge, which MoDOT closed in September, received repairs to the bridge deck, expansion joints, sidewalks, and barrier walls. While...
TRAFFIC
KCTV 5

City of Shawnee bans co-living rentals

SHAWNEE, Ks. (KCTV) - Shawnee has become the first Johnson County city to explicitly ban a growing type of housing. You might have heard of co-living, which involves a house configured with separate locked bedrooms and shared common space, a concept that took off on the West Coast amidst sky-rocketing rents.
SHAWNEE, KS
FireRescue1

EMS and extrication: Coordinating clinical care during vehicle rescue

Rom Duckworth presents “Extrication and EMS: Coordinating Delivery of Critical Care” at FDIC 2022 on April 28 at 3:30 p.m. Learn more and register here. Despite the focus on tools and techniques to bend metal, the goal of any vehicle extrication is to provide the best possible care to the entrapped patients. So why is it that so often, the fire-rescue element of extrication incidents seems to conflict with the EMS element? Personalities and organizational culture are certainly a part of the issue. But competing priorities between fire-rescue and EMS are usually the core of the conflict.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Department#Roofing#Urban Construction#Copeland Construction
CBS Philly

Crews Battle House Fire In Clifton Heights, Delaware County

CLIFTON HEIGHTS, Pa. (CBS) — Multiple fire crews in Clifton Heights are working to put out a house fire on South Diamond Street. Crews were called out to the residence just after 6 a.m. on Thursday. Multiple Clifton Heights fire crews working to put out a house fire on South Diamond street. Officials tell @CBSPhilly the home was vacant. One firefighter suffered minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/2zK0eI8qqq — Wakisha Bailey_CBSPhilly (@NewsWakisha) April 28, 2022 Officials tell Eyewitness News that the home was vacant during the blaze. One firefighter is being treated for injuries by EMS. Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story. 
CLIFTON HEIGHTS, PA
Lakeland Gazette

Structure Fire

This past weekend #LFD crews responded to a fully engulfed structure fire. Thankfully all residents had safely evacuated the property prior to arrival and #firefighters were able to quickly bring the flames under control. #LakelandFD#firstresponders#LFDinACTION.
ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy