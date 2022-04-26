ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver Zoo closed Tuesday morning for emergency preparedness drill

By Lindsey Grewe
KKTV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER (KKTV) - There’s no emergency at the Denver Zoo Tuesday morning -- it just may look that way for a few hours. The zoo is conducting a...

www.kktv.com

Comments / 0

Related
KKTV

Crews called to several small grass fires on Tuesday in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to several small grass fires in Colorado Springs on Tuesday. At about 2:15 p.m. smoke was visible in several areas including I-25 and the MLK Bypass, another fire near Platte and Powers and Platte east of Murray. All of the fires appeared to be under control soon after crews arrived at the scene. The cause of all of the fires are under investigation. The fire near the MLK Bypass/I-25 burned about 1/2 of an acre. As of 4 p.m., there were no fires threatening structures, however part of Platte was closed for a period of time starting at about 3:45 p.m.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo preps for wildfires

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - As fire danger returns this week in our area, the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is sharing its fire evacuation plans with us. The zoo works with the Colorado Springs Fire Department to come up with this plan. “Part of managing a fire at the zoo is...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Government
Denver, CO
Lifestyle
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
CBS Denver

‘The Water Was Coming Up Fast’: Major Water Main Break Sends Denver Residents Scrambling

DENVER (CBS4) – A water main break in northwest Denver submerged cars and sent residents into the streets near 45th Avenue and Perry Street. The flooding stretched across eight blocks. (credit: CBS) Stacy Bramer lives in the area. She says with the warm dry and windy weather she was prepared for a disaster, but not this type. “If anything, I was worried about a fire,” she said. Early Sunday morning, her neighbor showed up at her northwest Denver home to tell her she thought Bramer had water leaking from her house. “My heart was pumping. I hadn’t eaten anything and drank anything. I literally just...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Lookout Alert To Send Emergency Notifications To Jefferson County, Broomfield, Westminster Residents

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Some communities west of the Denver metro area are getting a new emergency notification system. All of Jefferson County, along with Broomfield and Westminster, will share “LookoutAlert.” (credit: Getty Images) It will be used for anything from fires to floods, to danger in the neighborhood. Reverse 911-type notifications have come a long way since the Lower North Fork Fire ravaged Jefferson County 10 years ago. Three people died in that fire from a prescribed burn. There were problems with emergency notifications. Now, beneath Lookout Mountain, first responders gathered as the newest generation of alert notifications was announced. “While the fire...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Denver Zoo#Emergency Preparedness#The Zoo#Emergency Vehicles#Emergency Response#Kktv
KKTV

Applications due Saturday to get help paying winter heating costs in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Applications are due this weekend to get help paying your winter heating costs in Colorado. 11 News spoke with LEAP, the low-income energy assistance program, which has seen a 12.5% increase in applications this year compared to last year in Colorado. LEAP helps eligible Coloradans pay a portion of their winter heating costs from November to April.
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

Tiny radioactive pellet responsible for shutting down part of I-25 in Colorado on Wednesday

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A tiny piece of radioactive equipment fell off a truck late Wednesday morning, snarling traffic on the I-25 “Gap.”. The situation started just after 11:30 a.m. when a truck carrying a density gauge lost the equipment around Tomah Road (exit 174). Colorado State Patrol tells 11 News that because the gauge “does have a small amount of radioactivity,” a Hazmat team responded as a precaution.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
KKTV

Dry & warm Thursday

Authorities say the pellet contained cesium. KKTV 11 News at 10 Sunday (Recurring) KKTV 11 News at 5:30 Sunday (Recurring) Melanie Cueves will be in court next month after her sentencing has been pushed back. Cueves is convicted of helping to murder her mother-in-law back in 2019. Updated: 8 hours...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
New Country 99.1

What Is It That They’re Building South of the Larimer County Landfill?

Driving or biking along Taft Hill Road, on the south side of Fort Collins, you become used to only seeing the landfill as you approach Trilby Road. That's changed. When you don't get over to the west side of Fort Collins often enough, you're bound to see new things pop up now, and again. This one caught me by surprise, because it's next to the landfill and close to that "buffer zone" between Fort Collins and Loveland.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: A Little Rain And A Little Snow

DENVER(CBS)- We have a small storm system tracking across Colorado Sunday night. This storm will drop snow in the mountains and higher foothills. (credit: CBS) Lets start with the mountains where there is a Winter Weather Advisory in place for parts of the northern and central mountains down thru the Sangre De Cristos for 4 to 8 inches into Sunday night. Travel thru the I-70 mountain corridor may have icy spots thru Monday morning. (credit: CBS) A few rain showers are possible over the Front Range and Denver metro area Sunday night. Most of the moisture should end after midnight. (credit: CBS) Some areas in and near the foothills of Jefferson, Douglas, Boulder and Elbert counties may see a light dusting of snow on grassy surfaces by Monday morning. With 1 to 3 inches possible in places like Evergreen, Conifer and Bailey. (credit: CBS) The week ahead will be warmer and breezy. There may be a concern for the return for high fire danger Tuesday thru Thursday. With the next chance for rain on Friday afternoon.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

CPW Director Dan Prenzlow On Leave Following Controversial Comment

(CBS4) – The Colorado Parks and Wildlife Director Dan Prenzlow was placed on paid administrative leave after making an inappropriate and insensitive comment. Prenzlow made the comment at a conference in Vail while addressing Alease “Aloe” Lee, who serves as Statewide Partnership Coordinator for Colorado. Dan Prenzlow (credit: Colorado Parks & Wildlife) Lee wrote an open letter to Gov. Jared Polis calling for Prenzlow to be fired after she “bore the brunt of this racism” on April 19. Lee writes Prenzlow was on stage in front of hundreds of people and said “…there she is! In the back of the bus, Aloe!” “The room...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy