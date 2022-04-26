Private equity eye partnership expands group to 15 locations, 2 ASCs

Click here to read the full article. Johnnie-O, whose surfer dude logo has become a recognizable symbol of “West Coast prep,” has taken on its first institutional investors to help fund the brand’s continued growth. On Monday, the California-based label said it had secured an investment of $108 million from Wasatch Global Investors and Ares Management Corp. funds that gives them a minority stake in the business. Although this is the sixth time the brand has raised funding, founder John O’Donnell said, the other investments were small and came primarily from friends and family.More from WWD2022 CVFF FinalistsFall 2022 Fashion Trend:...

