ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

AP Sportlight

By By The Associated Press
mypanhandle.com
 1 day ago

1956 – Rocky Marciano retires as the undefeated heavyweight boxing champion. He finished with a 49-0 record, including six title defenses and 43 knockouts. 1960 – The Minneapolis Lakers announce they will relocate to Los Angeles. 1968 – Jimmy Ellis wins the heavyweight boxing title with a...

www.mypanhandle.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hockey Writers

NHL Talk: Capitals, Lightning, Stars & Blackhawks

In this edition of “NHL Talk,” these are the top hockey stories with quotes from players, coaches, managers, and more. Check Tom Pepper’s profile every day for a new edition of the “NHL Talk” column. Blackhawks Get Back in Win Column Following Two-Game Skid. The...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Washington

Capitals Playoff Opponents Narrowed Down to Panthers Or Rangers

Caps playoff opponents narrowed down to Panthers or Rangers originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. With their loss to the New York Islanders Tuesday, the Capitals flubbed an opportunity to move one point ahead of the Pittsburgh Penguins into third place in the Metropolitan Division. Results around the league also locked in a few teams and narrowed down the possible first-round opponents for Washington down to two possible teams.
NHL
fadeawayworld.net

Goran Dragic Admits It Was Difficult Playing For The Brooklyn Nets: "Every Day There Was Something Different, Something Difficult."

Goran Dragic joined the Brooklyn Nets after getting bought out by the San Antonio Spurs following his trade from the Toronto Raptors. He was supposed to be another weapon for the Nets off the bench but failed to make an impact on a team that was disjointed for almost the entirety of the season. And now the opportunity seems to have gone, with the Nets getting swept in the first round by the Boston Celtics.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
CBS Sports

NHL Playoff Picture 2022: Clinching scenarios for Tuesday, current standings

The 2021-22 NHL regular season is coming down the home stretch with just a few days left to play. It marks the first full 82-game slate for the league since the COVID-19 pandemic began back in 2020. As the regular season winds down, the NHL playoff picture is becoming clearer....
NHL
The Spun

ESPN Releases Statement On Kirk Herbstreit Situation

Kirk Herbstreit announced on Monday that he will not attend this year’s NFL Draft because doctors discovered a blood clot in his system. After Herbstreit shared the news on Twitter, ESPN posted a statement supporting the College GameDay anchor. “While we will miss Kirk at the NFL Draft, we...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henrik Zetterberg
Person
Derek Lowe
Person
Dwayne Roloson
Person
Kevin Millwood
NBC Washington

When Do the 2022 NHL Playoffs Start?

When do the 2022 NHL playoffs start? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. It’s almost time to start the battle for the Stanley Cup. With the 2021-22 National Hockey League regular season wrapping up soon, 16 teams will enter the offseason. The other 16 teams, however, will duke it out for the championship.
NHL
Syracuse.com

2022 NHL gear to get this week in advance of the playoffs starting

The NHL Stanley Cup playoffs begin on May 2, but there is a ton of apparel to order beforehand to support your favorite team. Fanatics has a line of 2022 NHL Playoffs t-shirts branded with every team in the game, from the New York Rangers to the Florida Panthers. Fanatics also has Stanley Cup logo pucks for teams such as the Minnesota Wild, Carolina Hurricanes, New York Rangers, Washington Capitals, Pittsburgh Penguins, Tampa Bay Lightning, St. Louis Blues and Calgary Flames.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Minneapolis Lakers#Nhl#Tampa Bay#The San Francisco Giants#New York Mets
NHL

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Host Golden Knights in Home Finale

Chicago wraps home slate with final meeting of season against Vegas. TV: NBCSCH+ | RADIO: WGN 720 AM & TUDN 1200 AM (Spanish) | STREAM: MyTeamsApp (In Market) & ESPN+ (Out of Market) The Blackhawks close out their home slate of games on Wednesday night as the Vegas Golden Knights...
CHICAGO, IL
The Hockey Writers

NHL 2021-22 Power Rankings: Week 27

Welcome to the 27th edition of my weekly NHL Power Rankings for The Hockey Writers, where the league’s top half is evaluated. These rankings will focus on how teams have performed in the past week of play and will significantly factor in their overall strength and where they are at the time in the standings. With that said, here’s a look at the top 16 teams in the league at this moment.
NHL
NHL

Ovechkin honored by Capitals for becoming third all-time leading scorer

Forward also holds record for most goals by European player. In their final home game, the Capitals honor Alex Ovechkin for becoming the NHL's all-time European goal scorer and passing other NHL greats. 06:02 •. Alex Ovechkin keeps collecting accolades at age 36. Ovechkin scored his 767th career goal to...
NHL
NHL

Maple Leafs aim to end playoff struggles in 'new season'

TORONTO -- The Toronto Maple Leafs were all smiles when they gathered for the official 2021-22 team photo on the Scotiabank Arena ice Wednesday. With Auston Matthews having scored his 60th goal of the season when Toronto clinched home ice for the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs with a 3-0 win against the Detroit Red Wings 15 hours earlier, there was plenty of reason to be jovial.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
MLB
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

3 Washington Capitals With Something To Prove in the Playoffs

Following an Alex Ovechkin injury and a lopsided loss to the New York Islanders, the mood surrounding the Washington Capitals has started to sour again. There’s still plenty of unresolved tension in D.C., the sort of pre-playoff jitters that head coach Peter Laviolette is unable to shift on his own.
NHL
NHL

Game Preview: 04.26.22 vs. EDM

PIT: 45 - 24 - 11 (101 pts) EDM: 46 - 27 - 6 (98 pts) The Penguins return home for their final homestand of the season as they take on the Edmonton Oilers at PPG Paints Arena. Tonight's game is presented by Berkshire Hathaway and doors to the arena for fans will open at 6:00 PM. Pittsburgh is facing Edmonton at home for the first time since a 2-1 overtime loss on Nov. 2, 2019. Brian Dumoulin scored the lone goal for the Penguins in regulation. Pittsburgh has points in 19 of its last 20 games versus the Oilers (15-1-4) dating back to December 5, 2007, with the lone regulation loss coming earlier this season. Here at home, Pittsburgh hasn't lost to Edmonton in regulation since Jan. 10, 2006, and since then have gone 7-0-2 versus them. Pittsburgh is 18-8-5 against Western Conference opponents.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

UBS Keys to the Game: Islanders at Capitals

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (35-34-10) VS WASHINGTON CAPITALS (44-23-12) 7 PM | CAPITAL ONE ARENA. The New York Islanders are looking to win their final road game of the season, as they face the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night at Capital One Arena. The Islanders fell 5-2 against the Carolina Hurricanes...
ELMONT, NY
NHL

NHL players settle debates in 2021-22 NHLPA Player Poll

Best hair, ice, city to travel to among categories voted on. Don't hate the player, hate the game. According to 447 NHL players, they'll do just that when facing Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand. The National Hockey League Players' Association (NHLPA) released its 2021-22 Player Poll results on Wednesday where...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy