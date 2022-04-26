ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Michael Bublé bringing ‘Higher’ tour to Pittsburgh this fall

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24uLRV_0fKWUwUg00

PITTSBURGH — Grammy award-winning entertainer Michael Bublé will be bringing his “Higher” tour to Pittsburgh this fall.

The show will be at PPG Paints Arena on Sept. 1.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, May 6 at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
NME

Ringo Starr adds further dates to 2022 North American tour

Ringo Starr has added further dates to his upcoming 2022 North American tour – you can see the full list of dates below and buy tickets here. The legendary Beatles drummer and his band – Toto‘s Steve Lukather, Men At Work‘s Colin Hay, Warren Ham, Gregg Bissonette, Average White Band‘s Hamish Stuart and Edgar Winter – are set to kick-off their tour on May 27 in Ontario, Canada.
MUSIC
WPG Talk Radio

B-52’s Announce Farewell Tour

The B-52's have announced they will be hitting the road for the final time this year. They're slated to kick off a North American farewell tour on Aug. 22 in Seattle and wrap up on Nov. 11 in Atlanta. The band will be joined by guests KC and the Sunshine...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Entertainment
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
Outsider.com

Garth Brooks Says His Broadway Bar ‘Will Be the Chick-Fil-A of Honky-Tonks’

Superstar country music artist Garth Brooks used a famous fast food metaphor to describe the type of vibe he wants to serve up at his new Broadway Bar. Brooks’ newest bar and restaurant venture, dubbed “Friends in Low Places,” is still under construction on Lower Broadway. However, the retail store attached to the front opened just in time for the artist’s Nashville shows at Nissan Stadium.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rolling Stone

Maroon 5 Expand World Tour With New North American Dates

Click here to read the full article. Maroon 5 are extending their ongoing world tour with 13 additional stops at arenas across North America. After some scattered dates in the Middle East, as well as California and Canada through May and June, the pop-rock band will officially kick off a North American tour July 30 at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. The new set of dates will stretch through Aug. 20 when Maroon 5 will wrap things up with a performance at Montreal’s Centre Bell Arena. Tickets for the newly announced dates go on sale via Ticketmaster on Friday, April 29...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Bubl
Person
Michael Buble
Kickin Country 100.5

Jason Aldean Reveals Garth Brooks Gift

Jason Aldean recently stopped by The Bobby Bones Show for over an hour to talk about everything from dad life to new music to a gift Garth Brooks gave him. Aldean released Georgia, the second half of his Macon, Georgia album. He shared they were trying to find something that he hasn't done before to mark his 10th studio album as a special occasion. They had never done a double album before, and he felt this project was the best way to combine all of the things he hasn't gotten to do before. Aldean's collaboration "If I Didn't Love You" with Carrie Underwood is on the latest project. The song was written by some of the guys in his band along with John Morgan, who is currently signed to Aldean's label and Aldean really liked it. But he admitted it wasn't until he heard Underwood sing on it that he knew the song was going to be something special. The collaboration marks a first for him, this song was in the top 10 for several weeks which has never been the case for Aldean before.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Lou Christie returns to Pittsburgh for 'Rock 'n Remember Live!'

The sounds of the swinging ‘60s will fill Pittsburgh’s Benedum Center on Saturday, as the artists who sang many of the era’s hits take the stage in Rock ‘n Remember Live!. Allegheny County’s own Lou Christie will headline shows at 4 and 8 p.m., along with...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Cleveland.com

Stagecoach Festival tops this weeks online concerts

After two weekends of Coachella live on YouTube, its festival sibling Stagecoach will do the same, starting at 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 29 and running through Sunday, May 1. Carrie Underwood, Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett, Luke Combs, Brandi Carlile, the Black Crowes, Breland, Margo Price and many more are slated to perform live from Indo, Calif., via Stagecoach’s official YouTube Channel. The service will also host artist interviews and behind-the-scenes features, as well as “Late Night in Palomino” after-hours sets. Live performances will also be broadcast via SiriusXM’s The Highway (Channel 56) and Outlaw Country (60) channels throughout the weekend.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ppg Paints Arena#Ppgpaintsarena#Cox Media Group
Kerrang

Don Broco drop new single Fingernails, announce arena shows with Papa Roach and Dance Gavin Dance

Big Don Broco news! The band have just shared a new single, Fingernails, as well as announcing details of their Amazing Things UK tour. Armed with their massive new track, the band will hit the road next year with Papa Roach and Dance Gavin Dance, taking on arenas in Cardiff, Leeds, Birmingham and London (tickets go on sale this Friday, April 29, at 10am).
ROCK MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NME

Watch Amyl and the Sniffers make their US television debut on ‘Seth Meyers’

Amyl and the Sniffers have made their US television debut with an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers, delivering a raw, blistering rendition of their song ‘Hertz’. The track is lifted from the band’s second studio album, last year’s ‘Comfort To Me’, serving as its final single. Upon its release, frontwoman Amy Taylor called the song “a daydream about being repulsed by confinement, and frustrated over being stuck in one place”.
TV & VIDEOS
Noisecreep

Apocalyptica Book More 2022 U.S. Tour Dates, This Time With Leprous + Wheel

Apocalyptica have just announced another headlining U.S. tour, with Leprous and Wheel set to join them later this year when the trek gets underway in early September. The symphonic metal group will extend their Cell-0 run, the first leg of which began earlier this month (April) with special guests Lacuna Coil, with 27 new dates on the books that stretch from Sept. 6 through Oct. 7.
ROCK MUSIC
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
82K+
Followers
103K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy