ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

COVID-19 cases rise again, tripling in the last month

By Guest Author
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HaqC9_0fKWUiNk00

A new COVID-19 surge is underway in Wisconsin, with the average number of new cases per day now three times what it was a month ago.

So far, however, hospitalizations have remained low in the aftermath of a massive spike at the beginning of 2022.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS), as of Sunday (April 24) Wisconsin recorded 1,071 new COVID-19 cases on average per day over the previous seven days. The seven-day average for new cases per day last bottomed out on March 23, when it stood at 316.

DHS reported that 8.2% of the COVID tests given each day over the past seven days were positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus. That’s three times the seven-day average positive-test rate a month ago of 2.7%.

“These trends are concerning,” said Dr. Ben Weston, the chief health policy advisor for Milwaukee County and a professor at the Medical College of Wisconsin. “The overall disease burden is relatively low, but the positivity graph is going up.”

People considering whether to risk exposure to the virus by gathering in close quarters with others will need to consider both their tolerance for risk and what forms of protection they have, Weston said in an interview.

Risk factors include whether a person may have a compromised immune system, including from medications being taken for some other condition. Others include whether there are unvaccinated children, or older and more vulnerable adults such as a grandparent, sharing the same household, as well as the potential long-term effects of COVID-19.

Along with those and other risk factors are what Weston calls a person’s layers of protection, starting with the COVID-19 vaccine.

“If you have to choose one layer, it’s going to be, stay up to date on vaccinations and boosters,” Weston said. “It’s also the best way to protect those around you.”

The current rate of people getting a vaccine for the first time is “dismally low” in Wisconsin, he said. According to DHS, 61% of Wisconsin residents have had the full initial series for a COVID-19 vaccine and 64% have had at least a first vaccine dose.

Children 5 to 11 years old are the youngest age group eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, but so far, 27.5% in that age group have begun the process.

“It really is an uphill battle to make sure that parents are aware that children are eligible, and to make sure that they can go ahead and get their children vaccinated, both for COVID but as well as the immunizations that they may have missed in the past two years,” said Stephanie Schauer, DHS vaccine program manager, in a briefing Monday.

Weston said that in addition to reducing the risk of severe illness that could lead to a hospital stay, the vaccine protects against transmission.

In a gathering, “With folks you know who are all vaccinated, you can feel a lot safer,” he said, and gathering outdoors, where ventilation is open, also is likely to keep people safe from exposure.

He recommends masking, particularly when there isn’t universal vaccination or when a person is more vulnerable to the virus, to reduce the risk of exposure.

Hospitals have not yet felt a strain from the new uptick in cases. The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 185 people in the state were hospitalized for COVID-19 as of Monday, well below the most recent peak of more than 2,200 in January.

Earlier this year the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) instituted a new way of assessing COVID-19 severity by “community level.” That new measurement combines reported infections from the virus with the numbers of people hospitalized for the illness.

So far, all but three counties in Wisconsin have maintained a “low community level” for COVID-19, even with the recent increase in infections, in part because hospitalization rates have stayed low.

A different measure, community transmission of the virus, remains high or substantial in more than half the state, however, according to the CDC. The agency maps community transmission rates separately from its community level rates. Community transmission is “high” in 30 counties and “substantial” in another 23 counties.

Instead of that measure, however, the CDC uses its new community level system to benchmark guidelines for wearing masks and taking other precautions to reduce the risk of transmitting the virus.

The agency guidelines direct members of the public where the community level is “low” to focus on staying up to date with COVID-19 vaccines

and boosters, ensure there is adequate indoor ventilation to refresh room air and reduce the airborne transmission of the virus, and to seek testing if symptoms develop.

Where community level is “medium,” the CDC suggests that people who may be vulnerable to the virus consider wearing a mask, and where it is “high,” the agency recommends that everyone mask.

In public health circles, the CDC’s revised approach has drawn some criticism for waiting until hospitalizations rise to raise concern, because hospitalization is a lagging indicator of the spread of the illness.

But Traci DeSalvo, director of the bureau of communicable diseases at the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS), said in a recent media call that the community level measurement was valuable because it highlighted hospital cases.

“That’s a really important measure at this point in the pandemic, and with COVID-19, is really to make sure we have the capacity in our hospitals to care for the people who are most sick,” DeSalvo said in an April 14 Zoom presentation to reporters.

With Wisconsin still mostly at the low community level of disease, she said, “the most important thing” that DHS is recommending is COVID-19 vaccination — for the first time, if a person hasn’t yet started the vaccine, or with “any additional booster doses that you need to stay up to date.”

Weston said the new cases reflect the spread of the recently publicized newest form of the virus, called B.A.2, a sub-variant of omicron, which was responsible for the dramatic surge in cases in December and January. While the variant has been even more contagious than its predecessors, accounts from other countries where it has emerged have shown a variety of outcomes, from rapid spread to very little.

But the latest increase is a reminder that the virus remains persistent as it evolves.

“As much as all of us wish this weren’t the case, the pandemic isn’t over,” Weston said. “There are still going to be variants.”

Wisconsin Examiner is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Wisconsin Examiner maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Ruth Conniff for questions: info@wisconsinexaminer.com. Follow Wisconsin Examiner on Facebook and Twitter.

This story first appeared in the Wisconsin Examiner and is being republished with permission through a Creative Commons License. See the original story, here.

Comments / 0

Related
WebMD

COVID-19 Cases Remain Low, Stomach Flu Outbreaks Rise

April 4, 2022 – While coronavirus cases continue to decline across the U.S., another virus is climbing to its pre-pandemic levels, according to NBC News. Outbreaks of the norovirus, which causes stomach flu, have increased dramatically since the beginning of January. As COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted, people are gathering more, which has likely led to an uptick in infections.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Covid booster shots might not be needed every year because protection against severe infection is holding up 'pretty well,' experts say - as daily cases rise 53% over the past two weeks but deaths fall 11%

Covid booster vaccines might not be needed every year because protection against severe infection is holding up 'pretty well,' top scientists say — while the Biden administration promises to double the number of pharmacies offering antiviral pills 'in weeks' as cases surge 53 percent in a fortnight. Fourth jabs...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WTHR

Yes, norovirus, or ‘stomach flu,’ outbreaks have increased in the U.S.

If you’re suffering from an upset stomach, you might be wondering if COVID-19 is to blame. But another common virus could be causing your symptoms. WebMD says U.S. outbreaks of norovirus, which is commonly referred to as the “stomach flu,” have “risen dramatically” since January 2022. Other news headlines are also claiming that norovirus cases have been on the rise in the U.S.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Health
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
Local
Wisconsin Coronavirus
City
Milwaukee, WI
deseret.com

8 key COVID symptoms for vaccinated people right now

The omicron variant of the novel coronavirus is still here, spreading throughout the United States at a rapid rate as it continues to mutate. Recent research can help us understand what a modern infection could look like right now. Flashback: Back in November, a renewable-energy company called Scatec ASA hosted...
PUBLIC HEALTH
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cdc#Grandparent#Dhs
Medical Daily

Does COVID-19 Increase Shingles Risk In People Over 50?

COVID-19 has been linked to several side effects and conditions as scientists continue to examine SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for the respiratory disease that started wreaking havoc in 2020. New research has found that the infection may increase the risk of developing shingles in a certain group of people. A...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Nearly 60% of US population had Covid by February: CDC

By February of this year, 58 percent of the US population -- or more than 190 million people -- had been infected with Covid, according to an antibody survey carried out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) published Tuesday. Roughly 75 percent of people under 18 had been infected, according to a paper based on a nationally representative study of antibody levels. 
PUBLIC HEALTH
TIME

Almost 60% of Americans Have Had COVID-19, CDC Says

Almost 60% of the U.S. population—and 75% of U.S. children—have evidence in their blood suggesting a past infection with the virus that causes COVID-19, according to new research from scientists at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that looks at data from September 2021 to February 2022.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
scitechdaily.com

COVID-19 Third Dose Vaccine Protection Against Hospitalization Wanes After 3 Months

Kaiser Permanente finds the Pfizer COVID-19 third dose vaccine protection against hospitalization from omicron wanes after 3 months. A research study released on April 22, 2022, in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine shows that a booster dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine provides strong protection, roughly 80% to 90%, in the first few months against hospital admissions and emergency department visits caused by the delta and omicron variants of COVID-19. However, this protection against omicron deteriorates over time – even after a third vaccine dose.
PUBLIC HEALTH
outbreaknewstoday.com

Ebola outbreak: 2nd case reported, ‘Vaccination should start in the next few days’

In a follow-up on the 14th Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) (HERE and HERE), the World Health Organization (WHO) tweeted today:. Health authorities in #DRC confirmed a 2nd case of #Ebola in Mbandaka on 25 April. The 25-year old woman, now deceased, began experiencing symptoms 12 days earlier. Investigations indicate that as the 1st case patient’s sister-in-law, she was a high-risk contact.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Three in four US children aged 17 or younger have been infected with Covid over the past two years - more than any other age cohort - though youths make up 0.01% of deaths

More than three in four American children and teenagers have caught COVID-19 since the pandemic began — the most out of any age group, a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revealed today. In the major study, the agency looked at the prevalence of Covid-fighting antibodies...
KIDS
beckershospitalreview.com

COVID-19 hospitalizations rise for 2nd week: 9 CDC findings

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations increased nationwide this week, while vaccinations dipped, according to the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker weekly review published April 22. 1. As of April 20, the nation's seven-day case average was 42,605, a 35.3 percent increase from the previous week's average. Vaccinations. 2. The seven-day average number...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy