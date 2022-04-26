Metros where people in Lexington are getting new jobs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After several delays and setbacks, the city of Louisville is now ready to welcome visitors to its first "safe outdoor space" for homeless people. A ribbon-cutting was held on Monday. Since it was envisioned last summer, city leaders have been working with advocates to bring the...
Gov. Andy Beshear announced more than 40 projects around Kentucky that will receive a total of $4.2 million in federal funding to upgrade local parks and recreation spaces. Is your community on the list?
NEW YORK (AP) — Help wanted. The job: putting one of the nation’s most far-reaching salary disclosure laws into practice. Location: New York City. Just four months ago, city lawmakers overwhelmingly voted to require many ads for jobs in the nation’s most populous city to include salary ranges, in the name of giving job applicants […]
Rising home values can quickly transition a reasonable housing market into the type of real estate monster that has consumed places like the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles and New York. While the...
Kentucky glade cressPicture by James Gruhala, USFWS; Wikimedia Commons; Public Domain Image. The Kentucky Glade Cress (Leavenworthia exigua laciniata) produces a small flower that only grows in Kentucky and nowhere else in the world.
Picture by IIP Photo Archive, U.S. Dept of State; Wikimedia Commons; CC-BY-2.0 Most Kentuckians don't realize that an underground river flows right through Kentucky. The river called the Lost River is part of the Lost River Cave System located in Bowling Green.
May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
When someone goes missing, I can only imagine how unbearable it is for the family. The feeling of hope is strong, but as time goes by, it becomes harder and harder to keep hope alive. But, with the help of friends, community, and law enforcement hope is never lost. On...
With U.S. home prices soaring 19.2% in the 12 months through January, it’s clearly difficult for non-wealthy people to afford a home. “There has been a strong trend away from affordability,” according to a study of world housing markets by the U.S. Urban Reform Institute and Canada’s Frontier Centre for Public Policy.
INDIANAPOLIS — Sometimes it’s nice to unplug from the busy city life and enjoy the simple things that come with small town living. There’s countless small towns scattered across the United States offering everything from the seaside charm of Camden, Maine to the Old West history of Silver City, New Mexico. Digital travel magazine Trips […]
(beckisaurus/Adobe Stock Images) The debate about whether or not ghosts real continues to be discussed even in 2022. However, in a survey published by YouGovAmerica, two in five Americans say ghosts exist — and one in five say they've encountered one.
Of all the most serious crimes tracked by the FBI – known as Part I offenses – larceny is by far the most common. There were 4.6 million cases of larceny-theft reported in the United States in 2020, accounting for nearly 60% of all Part I offenses, which also include murder, assault, robbery, rаpe, vehicle […]
