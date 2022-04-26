ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Tick season is here. What you need to know

By Jaime Travers
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CxKNf_0fKWUc5O00

ST. LOUIS — Spring is a great time to enjoy the outdoors and we’ve certainly had some great weather for that recently, but we also share the outdoors with other things like ticks. Conditions are now ripe for them to start emerging.

“Anyone who’s gone out hiking or camping or fishing or even just walking through some grass may likely encounter them,” said Dan Zarlenga with the Missouri Department of Conservation.

Ticks are arachnids, part of the spider family. They are found in woods and fields waiting on leaves and tall grass for their next blood meal from a host, which often can be you or your pet.

New study shows connection between COVID-19 and dementia symptoms

Your best defense is clothing, preferably light in color.

“I know it’s counterintuitive as the weather warms up, we want to go out in shorts and short sleeves and all that. But if you wear longer sleeves and longer pants, that’s going to provide an extra barrier for bugs of all kinds, including ticks, chiggers, and mosquitoes from getting to your skin,” said Zarlenga.

For bug spray, look for something with DEET. At least 10 % for children but use higher concentrations for adults.

After time outdoors check carefully for any ticks. If you find one embedded, get it out as soon as you can. These creepy crawlers can unfortunately transmit a number of diseases.

“If you see any kind of odd rash or colorization or patterns in the area where the tick was or if there’s any kind of pain or anything like that in that area, then you probably should see a doctor as quickly as possible. The sooner you tend to any possible condition, the better off you’ll be,” Zarlenga said.

The Department of Conservation is continuing its two-year study with A.T. Still University in Kirksville.

“This will help give us some insight into what tick species are out there, what their distribution is, and some of the pathogens they may be carrying because we really haven’t studied it in a scientific way in the past,” he said.

They ask that you mail in any ticks you find through September. The directions to do that can be found at https://mdc.mo.gov/newsroom/mdc-still-university-ask-missourians-send-ticks-research-study .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KYTV

Humane Society of Southwest Missouri holds adoption special Sunday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Humane Society of Southwest Missouri is holding a special adoption event this weekend. Saturday marked the first day of the adoption special. Adoption fees will be half-price on all adult cats and adult dogs through Sunday. Organizers say the two-day event was planned because the...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kirksville, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
Cleveland.com

How to keep deer from eating your garden plants

A common saying among gardeners is “right plant, right place.” The same philosophy applies to protecting plants from deer: “right fence, right features.” The plant value, age, location, and attractiveness to deer should all factor into the amount of time, money, and energy put into protecting it.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
KOLR10 News

Missouri Dept. of Conservation: Leave wildlife alone

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – This spring, you might see some cute, newborn animals outside. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) tells OzarksFirst no matter how innocent or abandoned an animal may look, don’t take one into your home. OzarksFirst spoke with the MDC about what folks should keep in mind. Media specialist Francis Skalicky says even […]
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ticks#What You Need
KOLR10 News

What to do when there are high pollen levels

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield-Greene County Health Department collects pollen and spore samples daily and puts the report online around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 26, 2022 pollen report shows grass pollen is extremely low along with Juniper, Mulberry, and Oak. However, the report shows an increase in pollen from Birch and Elm trees. However, yesterday’s […]
GREENE COUNTY, MO
The Ann Arbor News

Bird flu on the rise: Should you take down your bird feeders?

Concerns about the 2022 outbreak of avian influenza – commonly known as bird flu – has some people taking down their bird feeders. The Raptor Center at the University of Minnesota recently recommended people quit filling bird feeders to prevent the spread of H5N1, or highly pathogenic avian influenza. The recommendations from Dr. Victoria Hall came as researchers are trying to learn more about the role of songbirds in HPAI outbreaks.
ANIMALS
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy