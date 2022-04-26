ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

New wheat, barley plant varieties officially named

farmforum.net
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThree new wheat varieties and one new barley variety from Montana State University (MSU) have recently been named by public vote. To generate excitement and get more people involved with this year’s variety releases, the Department of Plant Sciences and Plant Pathology in MSU’s College of Agriculture and the Montana Wheat...

www.farmforum.net

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Slow start to U.S. planting threatens corn production

CHICAGO (Reuters) - U.S. farmers are off to a slow start in their corn planting this year and farmers in many key growing areas will likely remain sidelined for much of the next two weeks as the latest forecasts show showers and cool temperatures in the southern Midwest and Mississippi River Delta.
CHICAGO, IL
Good News Network

Opium Production Ceases as Communities in Mexico’s Golden Triangle Turn to Forestry

An area famous for cropping narcotics and cannabis has changed its moniker from the Golden Triangle of Opium to the Golden Triangle of Sustainable Forestry. It’s a shift four decades in the making, as the residents of four communities in the hilly, forested northern part of the state of Durango decided they wanted to secure a more sustainable future for themselves.
AGRICULTURE
WKRC

Invasive jumping worm spreads to 15 states in Midwest, including Ohio

UNDATED (WKRC) - An invasive, jumping worm originally from eastern Asia has spread to more than a dozen states in Midwest. According to a study from Cornell University, the worm is capable of growing up to six inches quickly and devouring organic matter so fast that it could strip forests of critical seedlings and wildflowers.
OHIO STATE
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Tomato planting time is critical

If you haven’t planted your tomatoes yet, you’ll want to get it done as soon as possible. Tomatoes are planted from transplants after all danger of frost in the spring. They cannot tolerate frost or freeze and thrive with mild and moderately warm temperatures in spring and early summer. Tomatoes do not set fruit in the heat of our summers (above 92 degrees), which leaves only a small window of opportunity in the spring to form fruit. This makes planting time critical. If you plant too soon (before March 15), frost will often kill them. However, if you plant too late (after April 15) you severely reduce your production. The ideal transplant is 6-8 inches tall, dark green, and has 6-8 healthy leaves. Avoid those that are yellow-green, purple-green, or tough and woody. These are stunted and will not produce a bountiful harvest. Often summer heat, drought and insects kill spring-planted tomatoes in Texas and that’s normal.
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Business
Local
Montana Industry
Agriculture Online

Argentine rain, cool weather to aid new wheat crop - grains exchange

BUENOS AIRES, April 25 (Reuters) - A good rain forecast and cool weather during the austral autumn in Argentina will help the 2022/23 wheat crop in the key farm belt growing region ahead of sowing that starts in mid-May, the Buenos Aires grains exchange said in a weather report on Monday.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

USDA announces new alfalfa foraging grant

The Alfalfa Seed and Alfalfa Forage System Program (ASAFS), a program created by the United States Department of Agriculture, is offering a grant to help producers improve alfalfa forage and seed production systems. Proposals must be submitted by June 2. There is an estimated $3 million available, and individual grants...
AGRICULTURE
Kalamazoo Gazette

How Michigan’s fruit crops will handle upcoming near-record freezing temperatures

Near-record to record cold is coming to Michigan in the next few days. Will Michigan’s fruit crops be damaged by the cold?. Christie Apple, an agronomist specializing in fruit crops, has been looking at Michigan’s fruit crops this week. She has found that the growth stage of most Michigan fruit is still two weeks behind the normal development. Christie Apple states that Michigan’s fruit is significantly behind last year’s growth stage.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Wheat#Barley#Montana State University#Msu#College Of Agriculture#Mt
One Green Planet

North Carolina State University Exposed For Cruel ‘Ventilation Shutdown’ Method Used For Mass Animal Killing

Animal Outlook obtained shocking and horrific video footage filmed at a University showing experiments for cruel mass animal killing methods. Animal Outlook recently received public records, including research protocols, photographs, and approximately 10 hours of video footage that show the cruel experiments conducted by the North Carolina State University (NCSU) researchers in 2016. The research, of course, received funding from the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association to study the effects of ventilation shutdown or VSD on chickens.
ANIMALS
Salon

Help! What vegetables should I be planting right now?

You can Grow Your Own Way. All spring and summer, we're playing in the vegetable garden; join us for step-by-step guides, highly recommended tools, backyard tours, juicy-ripe recipes, and then some. Let's get our hands dirty. In the lockdown spring of 2020, when scores of people started vegetable gardens, a...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Discover Protein in Fungus That Allows It To Bypass Plant Defenses

A protein that permits the fungus that causes white mold stem rot in over 600 plant species to overcome plant defenses has been identified by scientists from the United States Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Research Service and Washington State University. Knowledge of this protein, called SsPINE1, could aid researchers...
WILDLIFE
The Stockton Record

Read twice, measure once: How to read a pesticide label

“IPM”, or integrated Pest Management should be our first defense against home or garden pests, but often pesticides become our last resort.  Unfortunately, commonly used pesticides applied by home gardeners are found waterways throughout California, often killing fish, birds, insects and other sensitive aquatic wildlife.  ...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy