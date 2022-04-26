Arsenal ‘in contact over Victor Osimhen transfer but Napoli demanding £84m-plus for striker could scupper deal’

ARSENAL have reportedly held talks with the agent of Napoli's £84million-rated striker Victor Osimhen over a potential summer transfer.

The Nigerian star has been linked with a switch to the Emirates as Mikel Arteta looks to bolster his attack.

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has been linked with a summer move to join Arsenal Credit: AFP

Arteta is eyeing up two centre-forwards in the upcoming window after allowing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to join Barcelona earlier this year.

Meanwhile Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah are set to depart when their contracts at Arsenal expire at the end of the campaign.

Manchester City ace Gabriel Jesus is understood to be a key target, with personal terms claimed to be all-but agreed.

And now the Gunners look to be stepping up their pursuit of Osimhen, who is continuing to impress in Italy following his 2020 switch from Lille.

Despite spending almost two months on the sidelines with a cheekbone fracture, the 23-year-old has still managed to score 16 times from 28 matches in all competitions this season.

Arsenal are known to be interested in Osimhen having extensively scouted the player this term.

They are claimed to be battling Manchester United for his signature, with Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Edinson Cavani all facing uncertain futures.

But in a boost for the North London outfit, it has been said that Arsenal are at the front of the queue to sign him.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

And now reporter Freddie Paxton has revealed that Arsenal have been in contact with Osimhen's agent.

He has stated that the club's interest in the player is serious, with Osimhen keen to test himself in the Premier League.

Newcastle have also been linked with the 20-cap international, though he is more interested in joining Arsenal.

Though one stumbling block could be the whopping £84m asking price slapped on his head.

Should he be deemed as too expensive, Arsenal may then explore cheaper alternatives.