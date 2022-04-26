Minnesota candidate goes into labor just before convention, withdraws from race

Tweet

Minnesota state Senate candidate Erin Maye Quade on Saturday went into labor hours before delivering a speech at a nominating convention where she was attempting to earn the endorsement of the Democratic Party.

After the first round of voting to choose a candidate, Quade withdrew from the race, according to a report from CBS News.

Quade had shown up to the convention for the Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor (DFL) Party — Minnesota’s equivalent to the Democratic Party — on Saturday despite contractions beginning at 2 a.m. that day.

Quade’s campaign manager, Mitchell Walstad, told HuffPost, “We went into the day not sure if she was even going to make it to the convention. She came and ― we had a little personal campaign room. So she’d go in there to have her contractions. And then she was like, ‘Great, I have 15 or 20 minutes until my next contraction happens. So I’ll go out and talk to delegates during this time trying to push through it.’”

After her withdrawal, the DFL Party endorsement went to Justin Emmerich by a vote of 91-74, Fox 9 reports.

Quade gave birth to a healthy baby, named Harriet Blake Maye Quade, about 24 hours after she started going into labor, according to her spouse, Alyse Maye Quade, another Minnesota politician, who spoke to the local news outlet.

Emmerich put out a statement on Monday that he would have readily agreed to postpone the convention if Quade had made a formal request but stated that “no such request or motion as made,” reports The Washington Post.

However, the political director of Women Winning, Emma McBride, a supporter of Quade’s, said, according to the Post, that her campaign did not make a formal request to suspend the convention because it would have required support from two-thirds of the delegates, which was something Quade’s team saw as improbable as they said that Emmerich didn’t agree to Quade’s personal request.