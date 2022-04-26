ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Chris Brown, Lil Baby to launch 'One of Them Ones' tour in July

By Annie Martin
UPI News
UPI News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vOZAm_0fKWTmsR00

April 26 (UPI) -- Rappers Chris Brown and Lil Baby are going on tour later this year.

Brown, 32, and Lil Baby, 27, shared plans for a new North American tour, One of Them Ones, on Tuesday.

The One of Them Ones tour kicks off July 15 in Raleigh, N.C., and ends Aug. 27 in Las Vegas. Tickets go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m.

"You Got Cb & Wham On The Same Tour!! Summer Gone Be Crazzyyy," Lil Baby wrote in an Instagram post. "Coming To A City Near You!!"

Brown will release his 10th studio album, Breezy, this year. The album features the singles "Iffy" and "WE (Warm Embrace)." He said earlier this month that the album marks a "new era unlocked."

"THANK YOU FOR SUPPORTING ME AND BELIEVING IN ME ALL THESE YEARS!!!!!" he wrote on Instagram.

Lil Baby has released several singles this year, including "Right On" and "In a Minute." The rapper said Saturday that he will release two new videos this week.

Comments / 2

Related
HipHopDX.com

Diddy Plucked As Host For 2022 Billboard Music Awards In Las Vegas: 'This Will Be Unlike Any Awards Show'

Las Vegas, NV – Diddy will host the 2022 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on Sunday (May 15), exactly 25 years since he won his first Billboard Music Award in 1997 for his multi-platinum album No Way Out. In addition to his hosting duties, the Bad Boy Records mogul will serve as executive producer to “reimagine the experience and bring together the best in entertainment, with several surprises planned,” according to a press release.
LAS VEGAS, NV
thesource.com

Lil Baby Set To Drop Two New Videos This Week

Lil Baby told the truth when he tweeted out, “I’m coming.” Since then, the 4PF general has been flooding the game with music. During Lil Baby’s recent surge, he’s dropped videos for “Right On” and “In a Minute.” He also dropped “2 Step” with Ed Sheeran, a video dedicated to Ukraine, and he’s not done yet.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Entertainment
thesource.com

[WATCH] Rapper Peter Gunz Gets Into Another Altercation Exposing Cheater

Rapper Peter Gunz recently got into an altercation during a recent episode while hosting his infamous show Cheaters. Peter Pankey became the host of Cheaters in October 2020 after the previous host Clark James Gable passed in February 2019. Deemed perfect for the job fans have rallied for the Bronx native.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Brown
Person
Chris Sale
Person
Lil Baby
ETOnline.com

Lizzo Wore the Cutest Bracelets in Her Yitty Shapewear Campaign — and They're Under $30

Lizzo's long-awaited shapewear line has finally arrived — bringing with it a slew of bright, playful and downright cheeky styles to accompany it. And while the body-hugging pieces might be the focal point of the collection, the brand's famed campaign shots also feature the singer in a beaded, Y2K-inspired accessory that's completely perfect for spring — and available to shop now for under $30, too.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
extratv

Snoop Dogg Reacts to That Will Smith & Chris Rock Oscars Slap

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke to Snoop Dogg after Week 2 of “American Song Contest,” where he gave his two cents on that Oscars smackdown between Will Smith and Chris Rock. On Sunday night, Will went onstage and slapped Chris, who had poked fun at Jada Pinkett...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Tour#Las Vegas#One Of Them#North American#Advertisement View
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Durk Reacts On Stage As Fan Pees Herself: Watch

Since the unfortunate events that took place at Travis Scott's Astroworld concert, artists have been paying very close attention to the crowd when they perform. Making sure no one passes out or suffers an injury has become a part of their regimen. One recent example of this was captured on...
PHOENIX, AZ
hotnewhiphop.com

Marlon Wayans Thinks Chris Rock May Have "Cracked The Wrong Joke On The Wrong Day"

Hollywood has come out in droves to comment on Will Smith smacking Chris Rock at this past weekend's Oscars, but not all commentary has come from people who know both men well. Marlon Wayans is a comedy veteran who has been involved in the entertainment industry for most of his life and he witnessed his longtime friends change the course of Academy Awards history over a joke.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Complex

Kanye West Reportedly Left More Than $8 Million on the Table by Dropping Out of Coachella

Kanye West lost out on a huge payday. According to TMZ, the Grammy-winning artist gave up millions of dollars by pulling out of his 2022 Coachella gig. Sources tell the outlet Ye was set to receive $8 million plus a $500,000 production fee for his headlining performances on April 17 and April 24. Though his decision to drop out of the festival was seemingly last minute, sources suggested Ye may’ve been thinking of bailing for quite some time. TMZ reports Kanye’s team was “actively working” with Coachella organizers, but he had yet to seriously rehearse.
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
343K+
Followers
55K+
Post
112M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy