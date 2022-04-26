ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Brandon Beane: 'We're ready to roll'

By Sal Capaccio
 2 days ago

Buffalo, N.Y. (WGR550) - The NFL Draft begins on Thursday night and the Buffalo Bills are ready.

"We're ready to roll," general manager Brandon Beane told The Howard and Jeremy Show on WGR550 Tuesday morning. "For the most part (the draft board) is finalized. We're doing mock drafts right now. We did some yesterday, just trying to come with different scenarios that could happen in the first two to three rounds is where we're at."

The Bills aren't scheduled to make their first selection until pick number 25 overall, but that could always change. Beane said he's spoken to teams ahead of them who may be looking to move down, as well as behind them who may be looking to move up from their pick in the second round.

The last three years the 25th pick was selected between 11:00 p.m. ET and 11:30 p.m ET, so if the Bills do stay where they are, it will be a late night for their fans in Western New York.

While the Bills have one of the best rosters in the NFL and are Super Bowl contenders, Beane said that doesn't mean they have to take a player who they feel has to make an immediate impact any more than they would any other year.

"No, not really. You're just looking for good players," he said. "Free agency is probably where you can say, 'hey, we'll spend a little more here and we'll fill this here. The draft is more of a long-term approach. You're drafting a guy in the first round that you would hope you're at least picking up their fifth year option and you've got him for five years. So you're not looking for a short-term fix."

thecomeback.com

Peyton Manning honors late teammate Demaryius Thomas

The NFL world was saddened in December when it was learned that former NFL wide receiver Demaryius Thomas had passed away at the age of 33. Thomas spent the majority of his career with the Denver Broncos, winning Super Bowl 50 in 2016. A five-time Pro Bowler and a two-time All-Pro, Thomas had retired after playing for the New York Jets in 2019. He finished his career as the Broncos’ second-leading receiver of all time.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Bills have set themselves up to move in any direction in NFL Draft

With the start of the NFL Draft fast approaching, there are reasonable expectations for how the Buffalo Bills will emerge from the other side of the three-day extravaganza. As with any other industry, sometimes the best thing to do when attempting to read the tea leaves is to simply follow the money.
NFL
96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo Bills Fan Spotted Terry Pegula’s Yacht + It’s Insane

I didn't know there were so many negative people in the Bills Mafia group on Facebook. Yesterday in the group, Bethany Croyle Manning posted a couple of pictures of the Pegulas yacht while on Spring break in Florida 'Visiting Palm Beach Florida and look who’s the boat we see… Pegula’s. Go Bills!!!' and people were just absolutely bashing the Pegulas---for a bunch of different reasons whether it be criticizing how many taxes they think the Pegulas pay (or do not pay, for that matter) or because of the Sabres and their lack of success since they have purchased the team.
BUFFALO, NY
