Brandon Beane: 'We're ready to roll'

Buffalo, N.Y. (WGR550) - The NFL Draft begins on Thursday night and the Buffalo Bills are ready.

"We're ready to roll," general manager Brandon Beane told The Howard and Jeremy Show on WGR550 Tuesday morning. "For the most part (the draft board) is finalized. We're doing mock drafts right now. We did some yesterday, just trying to come with different scenarios that could happen in the first two to three rounds is where we're at."

The Bills aren't scheduled to make their first selection until pick number 25 overall, but that could always change. Beane said he's spoken to teams ahead of them who may be looking to move down, as well as behind them who may be looking to move up from their pick in the second round.

The last three years the 25th pick was selected between 11:00 p.m. ET and 11:30 p.m ET, so if the Bills do stay where they are, it will be a late night for their fans in Western New York.

While the Bills have one of the best rosters in the NFL and are Super Bowl contenders, Beane said that doesn't mean they have to take a player who they feel has to make an immediate impact any more than they would any other year.

"No, not really. You're just looking for good players," he said. "Free agency is probably where you can say, 'hey, we'll spend a little more here and we'll fill this here. The draft is more of a long-term approach. You're drafting a guy in the first round that you would hope you're at least picking up their fifth year option and you've got him for five years. So you're not looking for a short-term fix."

