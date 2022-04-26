ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dominant Max Scherzer revels in Mets hot start, but knows 'we haven't won anything yet'

By Ryan Chichester
 2 days ago

Recuperating from the 106th 10-strikeout game of his career, Max Scherzer watched the Mets’ thrilling ninth-inning rally from the visiting clubhouse kitchen, confined to a brief delay on the video feed.

“You’ve got the 15 second delay on the live feed, but the high view was only eight seconds,” Scherzer said. “So I was just sitting there watching the eight-second delay…watching the AB’s, watching Dom do his thing, and the baserunning by Jeff, everyone had a hand in that rally.

“What can you say, that was just a great ninth inning for us.”

Trailing 2-0 in the ninth inning, the Mets pounced on a rare Nolan Arenado error and used a hustle infield single from Dominic Smith to pace their furious rally, and made sure they didn’t spoil another brilliant outing from Scherzer, who tossed seven shutout innings and logged his second straight start of striking out at least 10 batters.

It was another night where New York looked like it had everything going, but Scherzer knows there’s a long way to go, and if Monday night proved anything, it’s that it’s not always about how you start.

“We're just playing good team baseball,” Scherzer said. “Everybody’s got a hand in this and doing something for the team, on and off the field. We’ve got a great clubhouse right now, and we’re just in the flow of things. We’ve come out of the gates pretty well, but we haven't won anything yet.

“April is April, but things get hairy here in the next few months, and that’s when we’ll get tested. But it’s good to come in and face good teams.”

