ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

What You Need To Know About Prenatal Vitamins Before Taking Them

By Isabel Cohen
Health Digest
Health Digest
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LPuRu_0fKWThSo00

Prenatal vitamins contain a wide range of nutrients and minerals that are designed to supplement a nutritionally adequate diet during the course of pregnancy, per the Mayo Clinic . These vitamins ensure that a pregnant woman does not have any nutritional deficiencies that could harm the growth and health of the developing fetus. A 2020 systemic review in the journal Nutrients found that ensuring adequate levels of vitamins and minerals during pregnancy is even more important because of increased nutritional demands during this period. The resulting meta-analysis showed that prenatal vitamins could even reduce the risks of certain pregnancy- and birth-related unfavorable outcomes, including maternal anemia and low birthweight.

While not all prenatal vitamins are created equally, WebMD outlines the general guidelines for micronutrient needs during pregnancy. On a daily basis, pregnant women will need 400 micrograms of folate, or folic acid, 10 milligrams of vitamin E, 400 IU of vitamin D, 70 milligrams of vitamin C, 17 milligrams of iron, 15 milligrams of zinc, and between 200 and 300 milligrams of calcium, among other vitamins and minerals. Before running out and grabbing a bottle of prenatal vitamins, however, there are some important things you should know.

Prenatal Supplementation Is Critical For Maternal And Fetal Health

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GsmfO_0fKWThSo00

When it comes to taking prenatal vitamins, many women believe they should start supplementing as soon as they get a positive pregnancy test . However, MindBodyGreen warns that the ideal time to start supplementing is before conception. Fetal development is already taking off between the time of conception and the moment the pregnancy test emits a positive result, and it's crucial that adequate vitamin and mineral levels are maintained during this time.

Furthermore, while prenatal vitamins are generally safe for all women, U.S. News & World Report points out that it's important to be aware of micronutrient upper limits. Too much iron and vitamin A, for example, can be harmful to the development of the fetus. Ensure you aren't ingesting more than 45 milligrams of iron and 5,000 IU of vitamin A per day. It is also important to note that the quality and safety of prenatal vitamins vary, depending on the brand. OB-GYN Dr. Scott Sullivan explains that "vitamins are largely unregulated. Many have plastics and lead in them. Many are mislabeled." Before choosing a prenatal vitamin, make sure to run it by your doctor first.

You should also be aware of the importance of continuing prenatal vitamins after birth (via U.S. News & World Report). OB-GYN Dr. Mazen Fouany says, "It's recommended to continue the vitamins after the delivery, especially if the mother is breastfeeding or has vitamin deficiency ..." Even when not breastfeeding, you can continue taking prenatal vitamins until six to 12 weeks following delivery.

Read this next: Health Mistakes Women Don't Realize They're Making

Comments / 0

Related
womenworking.com

Five Warning Signs of Atrial Fibrillation Everyone Should Know

Atrial fibrillation (AF or AFib) is one of the most common irregular heart arrhythmias. An arrhythmia is when the heart beats too slow or too fast. With atrial fibrillation, blood from the upper chambers of the heart doesn’t flow correctly to the lower chambers. Atrial fibrillation may happen in brief episodes or be a permanent condition.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Good News Network

Another Reason to Drink More Water: Study Finds Hydration Can Lower Risk of Heart Failure

Staying well-hydrated may be associated with a reduced risk for developing heart failure, according to researchers at the National Institutes of Health. Their findings suggest that consuming sufficient amounts of fluids throughout life not only supports essential body functioning but may also reduce the risk of severe heart problems in the future.
HEALTH
womenworking.com

Signs and Symptoms of Vascular Dementia Everyone Should Know

Vascular dementia affects the brain’s planning, judgment, memory, reasoning and thought processes. This type of dementia is caused by brain damage from impaired blood flow. Vascular dementia can develop after a stroke, blocking blood flow to the brain. It can also result from other conditions that damage blood vessels, reduce circulation or deprive your brain of proper oxygen and nutrients.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Mayo Clinic#Nutrients#Webmd#C
Real Simple

Eating 2 Servings of Avocado a Week Can Dramatically Decrease Your Risk for Heart Disease, New Study Finds

If you're a regular avocado eater, keep up the excellent work. A new study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association confirmed that consuming avocados—a fruit high in vitamins, minerals, fiber, and healthy, monounsaturated fats—is indeed linked to lowering the risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD) and coronary heart disease in both men and women.
NUTRITION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Women's Health
MedicineNet.com

Why Is Abdominal Obesity Dangerous?

Abdominal obesity, also called visceral obesity, has been linked to several metabolic problems, including type II diabetes, cardiovascular disease, cancer, and overall mortality. Waist circumference (WC) and waist-to-hip ratio (WHR) are the most often used metrics for abdominal obesity, and they are affected by both environmental and hereditary factors. Abdominal...
FITNESS
Medical News Today

What to know about ovarian cancer screening

Screening is a method of detecting cancer before a person begins to experience symptoms. At present, there is no reliable screening method for ovarian cancer. outcomes for people living with the disease. A person should be aware of their risk factors for developing the disease and pay attention to any...
CANCER
Medical News Today

What to know about gas pains in the lower abdomen

Intestinal gas is a byproduct of the digestive process. It may also occur as a result of swallowing air while eating and drinking, switching to a high fiber diet, or having an underlying health condition. Although intestinal gas is typical, excessive or trapped gas can cause discomfort and pain. The...
HEALTH
thefreshtoast.com

Study: Antidepressants Don’t Have The Desired Effect In The Long Run

A recent study found that antidepressants aren’t as effective at improving patients’ quality of life in the long run. Antidepressants are the principal way of treating moderate to severe depression. Their use makes people feel better, equipping them more readily to deal with daily life. But a new study shows that, in the long run, antidepressants aren’t related to a better quality of life.
HEALTH
Medical News Today

Itchy skin and cancer: What to know

Itchy skin, or pruritus, can have many causes, and most are harmless. However, itchy skin can also be a symptom of certain types of cancer or a side effect of some cancer treatments. The sensation of itchy skin can be irritating and uncomfortable. Also, repeated scratching can lead to complications,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Psych Centra

Why You Might Feel Guilty All the Time: What to Do About It

Everyone feels guilt now and again. But when excessive or persistent guilt affects your daily life, there are strategies that can help. Everyone makes mistakes and there are some situations when feeling guilty is appropriate. Learning from missteps and moving on with the hope that you can right your wrongs or make better decisions in the future is a common human response to guilt or remorse.
HEALTH
Medical News Today

What should my blood glucose level be?

Blood glucose is a sugar that the bloodstream carries to all cells in the body to supply energy. A person needs to keep blood sugar levels within a safe range to reduce the risk of diabetes and heart disease. Blood glucose monitoring measures the amount of sugar that the blood...
HEALTH
womenfitness.net

Gluten Intolerance: Symptoms & Management Tips

Gluten is a protein composite consisting of a gliadin fraction (alcohol soluble) and a glutenin fraction (only soluble in dilute acids or alkali). It gives elasticity to dough helping it to rise and to keep its shape. Gluten occurs in wheat and other grains, including barley and rye, and in foods or drinks derived from them, but not in corn, rice, or oats. It’s can be found in any product containing wheat, including soy sauce, salad dressing, pickles, gravy and french fries.
NUTRITION
Health Digest

Health Digest

New York, NY
48K+
Followers
3K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.

 https://www.healthdigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy