LISTEN:Granato: I’m sure they present a team that is disappointed the season is ending

Sabres head coach Don Granato joined the “Howard and Jeremy Show” with just two games left in the Sabres season. The Sabres are on a four game winning streak and are looking to end their season on a high note with games against Boston and Chicago left on the schedule.

“If I looked at our guys, I’m sure they would present a team that is disappointed the season is ending”, Granato on if the team is along the same lines as fans with the season ending. “These guys come to work everyday and enjoy the camaraderie of the team. Yesterday was the perfect example, the team was focused and working hard in practice.”

As Tage Thompson nears 40 goals this year, Granato commented on if Thompson needs to improve more on his playmaking ability as he goes into year two at center. “I think Thompson has caught some of his teammates by surprise as to how good he is at playmaking and I think it’s the other guys that have to catch up to Thompsons playmaing.”

You can listen to the entire Don Granato interview on the “Howard and Jeremy Show” below: