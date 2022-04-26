ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buck Showalter explains why he will continue to give Max Scherzer extra day of rest

By Ryan Chichester
 1 day ago

The Mets’ ninth-inning comeback, the freshest component of the game in everyone’s minds after the win was sealed, was the talk of the clubhouse on Monday night.

Except for manager Buck Showalter, who turned the attention back to his starter, who tossed seven shutout innings to keep New York in position to finally break out for its five-run rally.

“It was worth the wait,” Showalter said. “It really was. Key for our game tonight was Max being able to shut them out in their ballpark, as good as they are, that’s remarkable. He’s something.”

Showalter also echoed his starter’s sentiments that while the comeback win and the team’s blazing 13-5 start to the season is something to be acknowledged, it’s also an opportunity to keep the marathon season in perspective.

“Our guys are real mature knowing that it’s a great night for our organization and our fans…but I think they know there’s a lot of baseball and a lot of ups and downs along the way,” Showalter said. “These are games you can reach for and remember why you do all this.”

Keeping that perspective of the long season, Showalter has decided to maximize the 37-year-old Scherzer, and will give him an extra day of rest once again in between starts. Scherzer’s last start was on April 19 before Monday’s outing, and it will be another extra day before his next start.

Fortunately, like the Mets comeback on Monday, Scherzer’s starts have been worth the wait.

“That was fun to watch,” Showalter said. “He had an extra day this time, he’ll get an extra day next time. He’s one of those guys that seems to respond to it.”

