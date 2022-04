The game engine being used to create GTA 6 is “ahead of its time,” according to one well-known insider, so fans shouldn’t be disappointed. Journalist and Rockstar insider Chris Klippel has shared to Twitter that: "The new version of the Rockstar Games graphics engine (RAGE9) that will be used for GTA 6 is going to be pretty amazing." They then go on to say that fans shouldn’t be disappointed with the end result as "we are talking about an engine ahead of its time."

TECHNOLOGY ・ 1 DAY AGO