University of Washington Developing New COVID-19 Vaccine

The use of opioids and/or benzodiazepines in older adults (65"‰y+) who received an allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant (HCT) is not known. In March 2016, the CDC released its strongest guidelines against prescription of opioids and co-prescription of opioids"‰+"‰benzodiazepines. We evaluated the use of opioids and/or benzodiazepines in older (65"‰y"‰+"‰, n"‰="‰114) vs. younger (40"“64"‰y, n"‰="‰240) allogeneic-HCT recipients before and after the CDC guidelines. The proportion of patients with >10-days of use of opioids and/or benzodiazepines peri-HCT (day-14 to +28) was compared. Opioids: the older (65"‰+"‰y) group had similar odds of receiving opioids as the younger group (40"“64"‰y) [O.R. 0.7 (95%CI:0.4-1.2)]. Those transplanted after the CDC guideline had 0.4 (95%CI:0.2"“0.7) times the odds of receiving opioids. Benzodiazepines: The older (65"‰+"‰y) group was 0.6 times (95%CI:0.3"“0.9) as likely to receive benzodiazepines. There was no significant change in benzodiazepines use after the CDC guideline. Opioids"‰+"‰Benzodiazepines: The older group (65"‰+"‰y) was 0.5 (95%CI:0.3"“0.9) times as likely to receive both opioids+benzodiazepines. There was no significant change in opioids+benzodiazepines use after the CDC guideline. Though we observed a significant decrease in use of opioids after the CDC guideline, the use of benzodiazepines and combined opioids+benzodiazepines remained constant. Older recipients (65"‰+"‰y) received less opioids, benzodiazepines, and combined opioids+benzodiazepines.

PHARMACEUTICALS ・ 5 DAYS AGO