Norfolk NATO Festival annual parade to cause street closures, parking restrictions

NORFOLK, Va. - The Norfolk NATO Festival is set to present its annual Parade of Nations on Saturday in Downtown Norfolk.

This is the longest continuously running parade in Hampton Roads and the only parade in the United States honoring NATO, organizers say.

The parade will feature over 75 parade units with local and visiting high school bands, U.S. and International Military bands, and colorful floats which represent each of the NATO Member Nations.

The parade will cause a few roads in the Downtown area to shut down temporarily starting at 8 a.m., Saturday.

The parade steps off at 10 a.m. from Water Street, turns left onto the eastbound lanes of Waterside Drive and continues north in the southbound lanes of Boush Street to Plume Street; turns right onto Plume Street and proceeds east to Granby Street; turns left on Granby Street and travels north to Freemason Street.

Parade disband will take place on Boush Street and Granby Street north of Freemason Street.

The parade will cause a few parking restrictions. On-street parking will be removed from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 30 along the parade route. This includes:

Both sides of Granby Street between Plume Street and Charlotte Street

Plume Street between Boush Street and Granby Street

Eastbound and Westbound Waterside Drive between St. Paul’s Boulevard and Main Street

Freemason Street between Boush Street and Monticello Avenue

Bank Street between Main Street and Plume Street

Street Closures

7:30 a.m. – Water Street between Park Avenue and just east of Dominion Tower Parking Garage along with E. Main St. between Union St. and Park Avenue.

8 a.m.- 8:30 a.m. – Secure the remainder of the parade route in preparation for step-off and pre-parade entertainment on Waterside Drive.

8:30 a.m. – Parade units line up on Park Avenue between Holt Street and Water Street and on Water Street between Park Avenue and St. Paul’s Boulevard.

9:40 a.m. – Pre-parade performances on eastbound Waterside Drive.

10:00 a.m. – Parade step-off onto Waterside Drive.

Streets will reopen after the parade around noon.

For more information regarding all NATO Festival activities click here .

