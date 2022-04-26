ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Norfolk NATO Festival annual parade to cause street closures, parking restrictions

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I5fHF_0fKWSwZ600

NORFOLK, Va. - The Norfolk NATO Festival is set to present its annual Parade of Nations on Saturday in Downtown Norfolk.

This is the longest continuously running parade in Hampton Roads and the only parade in the United States honoring NATO, organizers say.

The parade will feature over 75 parade units with local and visiting high school bands, U.S. and International Military bands, and colorful floats which represent each of the NATO Member Nations.

The parade will cause a few roads in the Downtown area to shut down temporarily starting at 8 a.m., Saturday.

The parade steps off at 10 a.m. from Water Street, turns left onto the eastbound lanes of Waterside Drive and continues north in the southbound lanes of Boush Street to Plume Street; turns right onto Plume Street and proceeds east to Granby Street; turns left on Granby Street and travels north to Freemason Street.

Parade disband will take place on Boush Street and Granby Street north of Freemason Street.

The parade will cause a few parking restrictions. On-street parking will be removed from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 30 along the parade route. This includes:

  • Both sides of Granby Street between Plume Street and Charlotte Street
  • Plume Street between Boush Street and Granby Street
  • Eastbound and Westbound Waterside Drive between St. Paul’s Boulevard and Main Street
  • Freemason Street between Boush Street and Monticello Avenue
  • Bank Street between Main Street and Plume Street

Street Closures

  • 7:30 a.m. – Water Street between Park Avenue and just east of Dominion Tower Parking Garage along with E. Main St. between Union St. and Park Avenue.
  • 8 a.m.- 8:30 a.m. – Secure the remainder of the parade route in preparation for step-off and pre-parade entertainment on Waterside Drive.
  • 8:30 a.m. – Parade units line up on Park Avenue between Holt Street and Water Street and on Water Street between Park Avenue and St. Paul’s Boulevard.
  • 9:40 a.m. – Pre-parade performances on eastbound Waterside Drive.
  • 10:00 a.m. – Parade step-off onto Waterside Drive.

Streets will reopen after the parade around noon.

For more information regarding all NATO Festival activities click here .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
Norfolk, VA
Lifestyle
Norfolk, VA
Cars
Local
Virginia Cars
Norfolk, VA
Society
City
Norfolk, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Street Parking#Parade#Park Avenue#Hampton Roads#Water Street#Vehicles#Nato#International Military
13News Now

Beloved tiger brothers set to depart from Virginia Zoo

NORFOLK, Va. — If you've visited the Virginia Zoo, chances are you've seen this dynamic duo of tiger brothers romping around. Now, it's time to say goodbye. Stubbley and Osceola are brother Malayan tigers who were born at the zoo in 2016. When their mother was unable to care for them after birth, staff stepped in and raised them by hand.
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Cars
Virginian-Pilot

A look inside the former Virginian-Pilot newsroom as developers invest millions in downtown Norfolk apartment projects

Downtown Norfolk is having a moment. Several local and regional developers are investing millions of dollars in apartment projects in the Neon District and downtown, including at the former Virginian-Pilot building. Pilot Place transforms historic headquarters For 83 years, 150 W. Brambleton Ave. was the headquarters of South Hampton Roads’ newspaper operations. Now, the space contains 180 ...
NORFOLK, VA
B98.5

A New Augusta Restaurant Could Be Coming To Mill Park

Last summer, we learned that a pair of well-known local entrepreneurs were in talks to turn the one surviving building of the Edwards Mill complex into a new eatery. The two story brick building, which overlooks the current Mill Park, was to become a wine and tapas place. According to...
RESTAURANTS
DCist

Something In The Water Festival Is Coming To D.C.

Pharrell Williams is bringing his “Something in the Water” festival to D.C., the musician and producer announced Tuesday at a press conference with D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser at Ballou High School. Members of the Ballou High School Majestic Knights Marching Band performed Williams’ 2013 hit “Happy” at the...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
New Haven Independent

Brewery Opens On River Street

The city’s newest brewery has opened its doors — and its taps — in a former Bigelow Boiler Factory building on River Street, with hopes that ​“danky” beers, dreamlike art, and spacious gathering spots will help spur an economic revival for Fair Haven’s derelict industrial waterfront.
FOOD & DRINKS
13News Now

Strawberry season kicks off in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Happy strawberry season, Hampton Roads!. The southern half of Virginia Beach is known for its many strawberry farms. There are strawberries on the city seal, and before the pandemic threw a wrench in things, there was a Pungo Strawberry Festival every year. That's been canceled...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

36K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy