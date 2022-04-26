ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niskayuna, NY

Thai Thai Bistro in Niskayuna closing

By Sara Rizzo
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UUUvz_0fKWSvgN00

NISKAYUNA, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Thai Thai Bistro in Niskayuna is closing on Saturday, April 30. The restaurant confirmed the closure on its Facebook page.

“We would like to take this time to thank all of you who were with us for over five years at this location in Niskayuna. It was a joy to create for you the best of Thai Cuisine,” said the Thai Thai Bistro Facebook post .

Best restaurants in Lake George, according to Tripadvisor

The restaurant was originally located inside the Nicholaus Building in Schenectady , which was in danger of collapsing. Thai Thai Bistro moved to the Niskayuna location in 2016.

In July 2021, the owner of Thai Thai Bistro, Piyamas Demasi, was indicted on labor trafficking and grand larceny charges. On March 12, she pleaded guilty to the charges .

New restaurant opens at Van Patten Golf Club

Thai Thai Bistro said it intends to open a store in Saratoga Springs in 2023, but it will be an Asian grocery store that will sell both Thai food and Karma food. The store will also offer bao bun ice cream and bubble tea.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Niskayuna, NY
City
Saratoga Springs, NY
City
Schenectady, NY
Niskayuna, NY
Sports
City
Lake George, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Ever Seen a Star on a Hudson Valley House? They Signify Something Special

A five-pointed star hanging on the outside of a house has an interesting meaning. If you spend any time driving around the Hudson Valley, you already know that we live in one of the world's most beautiful places!! We have some amazing views, incredible backroads to get lost on, and if you pay attention to your surroundings while driving around, you will most likely come across a house that has a five-pointed star hanging from it. I've seen them on houses in Poughkeepsie, Wappingers Falls, all over Dutchess, Orange, and Ulster counties. Do those stars have special meaning?
HUDSON, NY
Q 105.7

Popular Upstate New York Beach Named One of the Best In America

An Adirondacks favorite has been named one of the best fresh-water beaches in the United States. When folks think about Upstate New York, our beautiful mountain ranges and awesome lakes are probably the first things that come to mind. But for those of us who call Upstate home, we know there is so much more - including some great freshwater beaches.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Albany County recommends return to mask-wearing

Due to the rising COVID-19 positivity rate, which comes in large part due to new variants, the Albany County Department of Health has issued an official public health advisory strongly recommending all residents, regardless of vaccination status, to wear masks in indoor public spaces.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thai Food#Thai Cuisine#Food Drink#Thai Thai Bistro#Asian#Karma
Syracuse.com

How troubled Syracuse nursing home fed $60M into owner’s corporate web (Good Morning CNY for April 26)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 55; Low: 34. Morning rain, cloudy and much cooler. Five-day forecast. This photo illustration shows how Van Duyn nursing home paid about $60 million between 2016 and 2020 for goods and services to four outside companies controlled by one of the nursing home’s owners. (Photo illustration, Christa Lemczak/Getty Images)
SYRACUSE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Sports
NEWS10 ABC

5 things to know Tuesday, April 26

Meteorologist Jill Szwed's weather report says today will be a cloudy and cool day. Today's five things to know feature's, Jacob Klein indicted, a fatal crash in Hadley river, and a new Siena Poll released yesterday.
HADLEY, NY
Secret NYC

A New Train Route Will Take You From NYC To The Berkshires On Summer Weekends

Amtrak announced a new pilot seasonal rail service called the Berkshire Flyer set to welcome passengers starting this summer. The Berkshire Flyer is made possible thanks to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) and New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT). Rail service will depart NYC’s Penn Station as soon as July 8th to head towards Pittsfield, MA. Service will proceed throughout this year’s following summer weekends and is expected to return once again come 2023.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

23K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy