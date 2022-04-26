ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Serena Williams Just Posted a Video Dancing with Daughter Olympia & They Are Totally Twinning!

By Sydni Ellis
 1 day ago
Serena Williams/AP Photo/John Locher John Locher/Invision/AP

Getting ready for bed is easy for Serena Williams and her 4-year-old daughter, Olympia. The mother-daughter duo just dance together until they’re too tired to go on! At least, according to a cute new video the tennis legend posted yesterday — featuring the two twinning from head to toe.

“Time to turn in, and turn up with my bestie💁🏾‍♀️🙇🏽‍♀️” Williams captioned the video, set to Pharrell Williams’ “Just a Cloud Away.” As Pharrell croons in the background, Williams and Olympia strut down a makeshift runway in their living room. Both are dressed in black turtlenecks, black skirts, and black shoes, with a purse in one hand. Their hair is done for a night out, with Williams sporting long curls and Olympia looking good with hair clipped back.

After taking a few steps, they stomp their feet in unison. Instantly, their formal ‘fits are replaced with pajamas — thanks to the magic of editing! As if this video could get any more adorable, now the two are wearing matching pink pajamas, complete with cozy pink slippers. Williams’ hair is natural, too. They look comfy and ready for bed.

Next, the two dance together. Olympia poses just like a mini-me of her mom, and at one point, she climbs on her mom’s back. They are having fun, and it’s so cute to watch! At the end, the two yawn and stretch, exhausted.

Fans were loving this video. One person wrote, “Your lil twin, too cute” and another said, “Twin Goals 🙌🏽🙌🏽.” Model Naomi Cambell even left three red heart emojis.

This isn’t the first time Williams has matched with her daughter, whom she shares with husband Alexis Ohanian. They wore matching pink turtleneck dresses in Paris and often post videos playing tennis together. We could watch these two all day!

These celebrity tattoos are an homage to their kids.

