9 musicals hit Broadway In Richmond stage this season

RICHMOND, Va. -- "Hamilton," "Les Miserables," and "Dear Evan Hansen" highlight the new slate of nine Broadway In Richmond productions coming to the Altria Theater for the 2022-2023 season.

"[It's the biggest] Broadway In Richmond season ever, showcasing the return of "Hamilton," five Richmond premieres, and three blockbuster add-on shows," a spokesperson for Broadway In Richmond said. "Never before has Broadway In Richmond presented nine musicals in a single season."

Here's a look at the schedule of performances:

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

October 18 - 23, 2022 (8 performances)

Matthew Murphy

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL

November 22 - 27, 2022 (8 performances)

Provided to WTVR

HAIRSPRAY

January 24 - 29, 2023 (8 performances)

Jeremy Daniel

HAMILTON

April 11 - 23, 2023 (16 performances)

Joan Marcus Hamilton

HADESTOWN

May 31 – June 4, 2023 (8 performances)

T. Charles Erickson

Hadestown

AIN’T TOO PROUD

July 11 - 16, 2023 (8 performances)

Provided to WTVR Ain't Too Proud

Three Shows Available To Add On To Subscription Packages

WICKED

August 31 – September 11, 2022 (16 performances)

THE BOOK OF MORMON

February 10 - 11, 2023 (3 performances)

LES MISÉRABLES

March 22 - 26, 2023 (8 performances)

"Subscriptions go on sale Monday, April 25 at 10 a.m. allowing current subscribers to renew online, and new subscribers to purchase their season tickets via the Broadway In Richmond website ," a Broadway in Richmond spokesperson wrote.

Listen to EAT IT, VIRGINIA for restaurant news and interviews.