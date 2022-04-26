ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

9 musicals hit Broadway In Richmond stage this season

By Scott Wise
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 1 day ago
RICHMOND, Va. -- "Hamilton," "Les Miserables," and "Dear Evan Hansen" highlight the new slate of nine Broadway In Richmond productions coming to the Altria Theater for the 2022-2023 season.

"[It's the biggest] Broadway In Richmond season ever, showcasing the return of "Hamilton," five Richmond premieres, and three blockbuster add-on shows," a spokesperson for Broadway In Richmond said. "Never before has Broadway In Richmond presented nine musicals in a single season."

Here's a look at the schedule of performances:

DEAR EVAN HANSEN
October 18 - 23, 2022 (8 performances)

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL
November 22 - 27, 2022 (8 performances)

HAIRSPRAY
January 24 - 29, 2023 (8 performances)

HAMILTON
April 11 - 23, 2023 (16 performances)

Hamilton

HADESTOWN
May 31 – June 4, 2023 (8 performances)

Hadestown

AIN’T TOO PROUD
July 11 - 16, 2023 (8 performances)

Ain't Too Proud

Three Shows Available To Add On To Subscription Packages

WICKED
August 31 – September 11, 2022 (16 performances)

THE BOOK OF MORMON
February 10 - 11, 2023 (3 performances)

LES MISÉRABLES
March 22 - 26, 2023 (8 performances)

"Subscriptions go on sale Monday, April 25 at 10 a.m. allowing current subscribers to renew online, and new subscribers to purchase their season tickets via the Broadway In Richmond website ," a Broadway in Richmond spokesperson wrote.

