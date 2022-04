The Justice League is dead ... but they died heroes. And one of them had his Endgame "I… am… Iron Man" moment. Recall 2019's Avengers: Endgame. Just as Thanos is about to use the Infinity Stones to wipe out all life in the universe, he is rushed by Tony Stark. When it seems all hope is lost, Tony reveals he swiped the stones and prepares to use their power. But just before he does so, Tony uses his last breaths to utter his final words and shakes the core of a cinematic fanbase a decade in the making.

COMICS ・ 1 DAY AGO