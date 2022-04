Over the past few years, the pages of DC Comics have introduced some noteworthy new characters. Whether they be heroes or villains, these protagonists have weaved their way into existing lore in some unexpected ways — and it looks like that will come into play with the upcoming Shadow War Zone #1. A recently-released preview for the one-shot sheds light on one of the new characters, Angel Breaker, and the surprising tie that she will have to a member of the Justice League. The story, which will be written by Joshua Williamson (Batman, Deathstroke Inc.) with art by Otto Schmidt (Green Arrow), will reveal that Angel Maker used to be a former protégé of Black Canary's.

