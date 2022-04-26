Radiation watchdog chief condemns Russia's 'abnormal and very very dangerous' occupation of Chernobyl

Chernobyl's radiation levels are have returned to normal after Russian occupation, the UN atomic watchdog said today on the anniversary of the nuclear disaster as he condemned Putin's 'very, very dangerous' seizure of the site.

Rafael Grossi, director of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said Putin's capture of the plant was 'abnormal and dangerous' after troops dug up trenches and risked power failure at one of the world's most radioactive sites.

But he reported the heightened radiation around the plant appeared to have returned to expected levels, almost one month after Russian troops evacuated the area in northern Ukraine.

Grossi said during a visit to the site today: 'The radiation level, I would say, is normal.

'There have been some moments when the levels have gone up because of the movement of the heavy equipment that Russian forces were bringing here, and when they left.

'We are following that day by day.'

Ukrainian officials said earlier this month that Russian soldiers may have been exposed to radiation after digging fortifications in 'many places' at the site and stirring up clouds of dust with their armoured vehicles.

It came amid reports a contingent of Russian solders who were responsible for making trenches and moving heavy equipment in the infamous 'Red Forest' had been taken to Belarus to be treated for symptoms consistent with radiation poisoning.

Trenches and firing positions sit in the highly radioactive soil adjacent to the Chernobyl nuclear power plant

Chernobyl's damaged reactor is now encapsulated in concrete and a thick steel shell to prevent further radioactive leaks

Russian troops took over the site on February 24, the first day of the invasion of Ukraine (pictured: tanks at the plant)

Russian troops took over the site on February 24, the first day of the invasion of Ukraine, taking Ukrainian soldiers prisoner and detaining civilian staff.

The occupation lasted until the end of March and raised global fears of nuclear leaks.

Drone footage taken from the exclusion zone around the abandoned nuclear plant appeared to have confirmed reports that Russian troops dug trenches and fortifications in some of the most irradiated parts of the region.

The footage, which was geolocated and widely shared on social media, showed mounds of disturbed earth and fortifications dug on the outskirts of the Red Forest, just a few miles west of the Chernobyl plant.

After the drone camera zooms out from the abandoned Russian positions and pans out, the ominous steel confinement dome that encapsulates the destroyed reactor can be seen in the distance.

The Red Forest sits firmly inside the inner exclusion zone around Chernobyl, and was the area most heavily affected when the No. 4 reactor exploded in 1986, causing the world's worst nuclear accident.

Thousands of tanks and troops rumbled into the forested exclusion zone around the plant, churning up highly contaminated soil

Drone footage taken from the exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear power plant appears to have confirmed reports that Russian troops dug trenches and fortifications in some of the most irradiated parts of the region

Huge swathes of land in and around the Red Forest were heavily polluted by radioactive smoke and dust in the aftermath of the disaster, and many of the trees and wildlife in the forest died.

The site got its name when dozens of square miles of trees that did not die in the aftermath of the explosion turned red after absorbing incredible doses of radiation.

In the years following the accident, the land was razed and covered with fresh soil and sand before new trees were planted, but the radioactive particulates still remain trapped underneath the forest's top soil.

The region has become a natural wildlife reserve in recent years as all manner of flora and fauna have flourished unperturbed by humans, and the powerplant still maintains a number of employees tasked with maintenance and safety work - though they were rotated regularly prior to the Russian invasion.

But experts believe that Russian troops who returned to the exclusion zone to dig trenches and fortifications may have sustained major doses of radiation as they became exposed to the irradiated dust and soil which had remained sealed underground for decades.

This map of the exclusion zone around Chernobyl shows just how close the Russian trenches were dug to the site of the 1986 disaster, a stone's throw away from Pripyat - the abandoned town where the plant's workers lived with their families prior to the explosion

Drone footage which revealed Russian fortifications in the Red Forest panned out to the left and captured the ominous steel dome that contains the destroyed nuclear reactor at Chernobyl power plant

Thirty-six years ago today, on April 26, 1986, an uncontrolled nuclear chain reaction destroyed one of Chernobyl's reactors in an accident that was initially covered up by the Soviet authorities.

A total of 28 staff members and emergency workers died from radiation poisoning in the days following the explosion, as well as two workers who were killed instantly in the blast.

But studies conducted in the years following the disaster discovered a considerable increase in incidences of thyroid cancer among the population who lived near the plant.

According to a United Nations Scientific Committee on the Effects of Atomic Radiation (UNSCEAR) report, there had been almost 20,000 cases of thyroid cancer reported in children and adolescents who were exposed at the time of the accident between 1991-2015.

Increased awareness of the risk of cancer from radiation exposure and improved detection methods are two of the factors associated with the startling figure, but at least 5,000 incidences of cancer were directly attributable to children drinking fresh milk containing radioactive iodine from cows who had eaten contaminated grass in the first few weeks following the accident.

The Chernobyl power station's three other reactors were successively closed, with the latest shutting off in 2000.

Ukrainian forces patrol the area near the nuclear plant after Russian troops withdraw from the site

Approximately 169 Ukraine National Guard Soldiers who guarded the site were locked in an underground nuclear bunker for a month with no access to natural light, fresh air or information, but they were gone when Ukrainian forces regained control of the site.

It is not known where they are now, but Ukrainian authorities suspect they may have been taken to Russia via Belarus.

Workers kept the Russians from the most dangerous areas, but the plant was without electricity, relying on diesel generators to support the critical work of circulating water for cooling the spent fuel rods.

Russia's invasion marks the first time that occupying a nuclear plant was part of a nation's war strategy, said Rebecca Harms, former president of the Greens group in the European Parliament, who has visited Chernobyl several times.

She called it a 'nightmare' scenario in which 'every nuclear plant can be used like a pre-installed nuclear bomb.'