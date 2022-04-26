ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two dead after speeding sedan rear-ends tractor trailer on I-15 in Las Vegas

By Matthew Seeman
news3lv.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Two people are dead after a sedan speeding on a Las Vegas freeway crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer early Tuesday morning. Nevada State Police were notified...

