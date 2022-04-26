ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get Marty: Frightening rat encounter leads woman to reach out for help

By Marty Griffin
The woman you're about to meet is as sweet as can be but she's been through a lot in the last couple of years. Aside from being disabled by multiple health issues she recently lost her fiancé suddenly. When she woke up a few weeks ago she came face to face with a four-legged creature that doesn't belong in her house.

The unwanted guest is a rat. Health concerns actually forced her to stay somewhere with what would've been her mother-in-law. That's who reached out to Get Marty for help. Watch the video on this page to see how a local business didn't hesitate to do something about it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m5RUT_0fKWQMIi00
This is where Alisa's rodent nightmare began, on her nightstand staring back at her. Photo credit Get Marty

Right away I reached out to a pest and rodent control expert that has joined the Get Marty family. Bob Wiemer is the Executive General Manager at Pestco Professional Services . When I told him what Alisa is dealing with, he said "no problem" and was on-site with us the same day.

Pestco's Bob Wiemer (left) talks to Alisa and Marty about dealing with her rodent problem. Photo credit Get Marty

There is lots of good news here. First, Bob told Alisa he didn't see too many signs of rodents but more importantly, he knows they can solve the problem and hopefully have everything back to normal in a few weeks, if not a few days.

How amazing is that! This company is on the same page with us, looking to make a difference and they certainly stepped up to do that today. I can't be more grateful to Bob and his team at Pestco .

Pittsburgh, PA
All the local breaking news stories from Pittsburgh.

