Augusta, ME

Cony Middle & High School In Augusta Evacuated

By Cooper Fox
 1 day ago
In a followup robocall, the school's principal explained that students and staff have returned to their classes. She also wanted to thank the Augusta Police...

WMTW

Officials: Maine school reopens following bomb threat

AUGUSTA, Maine — Cony Middle and High School was evacuated Tuesday following a threat, officials confirmed on their Facebook page. Principal Kim Silsby said the threat was received through 911 dispatch. According to the police department, a bomb threat was called in to the Augusta Communications Center. Out of...
AUGUSTA, ME
WMTW

Maine police believe school bomb threat part of nationwide hoax

Police in Fort Fairfield believe a nationwide hoax led to the evacuation of an area middle school. Police were called to Fairfield Middle High School following reports of a possible bomb threat. According to officials, the same threat was delivered to multiple schools in Aroostook County and throughout Maine. Fort...
FORT FAIRFIELD, ME
B98.5

Heavy Police Presence At Augusta, Maine Federal Building

(UPDATE: 3 PM on April 20th) According to a press release from the Augusta Police Department:. At approximately 11:30 a.m. today, an unidentified male armed with a knife entered the Edmund S. Muskie Federal Building, 40 Western Ave, Augusta, Maine, and allegedly physically assaulted one of the Federal Protective Service (FPS) guards. Another Federal Protective Service guard then shot the subject. The subject is in custody and has been transported to the hospital.
AUGUSTA, ME
NECN

3 Killed in Explosion, Fire in Maine Cabin

A fire that swept through a log cabin in Montville, Maine, killed three people and wiped out the home and a garage, officials said. The cause of the fire late Wednesday afternoon on Darci Lane appears to be a stove gas leak, said Shannon Moss, Maine Department of Public Safety.
MONTVILLE, ME
WMTW

Police investigating Bangor shooting

BANGOR, Maine — A person is in the hospital after a shooting early Sunday morning in Bangor. According to police, officers were called to Harlow Street around 1:15 a.m. When they arrived, investigators said they found a person who had been shot after a fight at a nearby business.
BANGOR, ME
Bangor Daily News

I made an unexpected discovery while walking outside my Maine home

If Persephone, the Greek goddess of spring, lived among us here in Maine, she would tiptoe into the forest in late March. There she’d coax skunk cabbage from the ground and wake mourning cloak butterflies from their winter slumber. She’d open the pale petals of trailing arbutus, and she’d...
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Police respond to incident in Saco, bridge closed

SACO, Maine — Maine State Police and Saco Police were on the scene of an incident in Saco Friday night that closed the bridge on Market Street for several hours. According to Saco Police Chief Jack Clements, a driver of a vehicle died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after being pulled over.
SACO, ME
94.9 HOM

A Warning to Women After This Unsettling Incident at a Maine Bus Stop

Starting at a young age, I have been a victim of catcalling and I know I am not the only one that has experienced that. It doesn't seem to matter how old you are, so many people fall victim to catcalling while just trying to live their everyday lives. You could be walking down the street, sitting at a bus stop, or even just driving in your car when someone decides to whistle at you or worse, use inappropriate language.
PORTLAND, ME
WMUR.com

1 dead after crash in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.H. — A deadly car crash is under investigation in Rochester. Police said Angel Medina Castro, 48, is dead after he crashed his car around 9:40 p.m. Sunday in the area of Milton Road and Spaulding Avenue. Police said Castro was ejected from the car when it hit...
Q97.9

Maine May Be the Only Place Where a Senate President Will Change a Flat for a Local Newscaster

"Vacationland." "Welcome Home." "The Way Life Should Be." All are either references to Maine or messages written on signs letting you know that you've entered Maine on the Turnpike or another entryway. And while most, if not all, states tend to have cutesy little sayings like this, few are as true as Maine's. And the proof was on full display yesterday morning at the Maine State House in Augusta, bub.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Bangor police searching for suspect in overnight shooting

BANGOR, Maine — The Bangor Police Department is looking for the suspect of a shooting early Sunday morning following a fight. According to a press release from the department, Bangor police responded to calls about shots being fired at 190 Harlow Street around 1:15 a.m. When they arrived, police found one person who had a gunshot wound. That person was taken to a local hospital, and their condition has not been released.
BANGOR, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

One person fatally injured in NH crash

PORTLAND, Maine — One person has died and several others were injured Tuesday morning in a Dover, New Hampshire, crash involving three vehicles. Two vehicles were involved in the initial incident on Route 16 shortly after 5:30 a.m., when officials were called to respond. However, while police were en route to the crash scene, reports cited a third vehicle and a person lying in the road.
DOVER, NH
ABOUT

B98.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Augusta/Waterville, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

